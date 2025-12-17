geoSurge launches today with research showing dominant brands like Ryanair and Chanel can vanish between GPT model updates - revealing a new visibility threat as consumers shift to AI-first search.

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- geoSurge, a deep-tech AI company pioneering the discipline of corpus engineering, today launches out of stealth with a mission to help brands understand - and actively improve - how they are positioned inside large-language models (LLMs).

The company's research shows a striking pattern: major brands are vanishing from AI-generated answers when the likes of Open AI launches a new ChatGPT model. These disappearances aren't caused by SEO changes or declining relevance - they stem from how LLMs rewrite their internal memory during updates.

The shift toward AI-driven discovery is accelerating at an extraordinary pace. A recent study found over a third of the populace across 6 countries uses generative AI on a weekly basis. ChatGPT processes close to 2.5 billion queries per day, while Google's AI Overviews already appear in 21% of global searches and 58% of question queries.

As AI becomes the starting point for everyday decisions, visibility inside these systems now carries real commercial weight. Bain & Company reports that ChatGPT usage is surging - with prompt volume up nearly 70% in the first half of 2025, and shopping queries doubling over the same period. That shift is turning ChatGPT into one of the most influential recommendation engines in the world. When consumers trust the answer they're given, they often buy from it. In this environment, being surfaced inside LLMs isn't just helpful - it's the new form of organic visibility, and if a brand isn't included in the answer, it simply isn't in the consideration set.

Brands are disappearing - overnight

geoSurge's data shows that even dominant household brands can vanish entirely between GPT releases. In the UK, Ryanair is present in GPT-4 flight-booking queries but absent in GPT-5. In the US, luxury leaders like Chanel, Michael Kors and Burberry - all competitive in GPT-4 - drop out of GPT-5 results altogether. Regulated providers such as Sainsbury's Bank Pet Insurance, also disappear between versions.

"These aren't edge cases - they're structural," said Francisco Vigo, co-founder & CEO of geoSurge. "LLMs don't pull from a live index. They generate answers from compressed memory that shifts with every update. That means a brand can go from 'high visibility' to 'completely gone' overnight - and most organisations won't even know it's happened."

geoSurge's solution: Corpus Engineering

geoSurge was built to solve this problem at its source. Its method - corpus engineering - strengthens how LLMs learn, store and surface brand information, making generative visibility far more stable across model updates.

Instead of simply reporting how models behave, geoSurge shows organisations how they are encoded inside LLMs today, where their representation is weak, how upcoming releases may affect them, and what actions will reinforce their presence in AI-generated answers.

To support the launch, geoSurge is also releasing its flagship research report:

"When Brands Disappear Overnight: Why Fragile LLM Visibility Is a New Business Risk."

About geoSurge

geoSurge is a London-founded deep-tech AI company pioneering corpus engineering, a new discipline focused on how large language models learn, store, and surface brand information. geoSurge helps organisations measure and strengthen visibility inside generative AI systems. Its platform tracks where brands appear in LLM answers, protects against disappearance as models update, and improves representation across generative engines. By ensuring accurate, consistent brand memory, geoSurge helps organisations remain included in the AI systems people use to decide what to buy, where to go, and which services to trust. geoSurge works globally.

