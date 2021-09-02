Geosynthetics Market Size to Reach USD 21920 Million by 2027 at CAGR 6.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geosynthetics Market is Segmented by Type (Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Others), by Application (Building, Roads and Bridges, Agriculture, Dam, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Chemicals Industry Category.

In 2020, the global Geosynthetics market size was USD 13960 Million and it is expected to reach USD 21920 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the geosynthetics market are:

Increasing application of geosynthetics in many civil, geotechnical, transportation, geoenvironmental, hydraulic, and private development applications including roads, airfields, embankments, retaining structures, reservoirs, canals, dams, erosion control, sediment control, landfill liners, landfill covers, mining, aquaculture, and agriculture is expected to drive the geosynthetics market.

In the United States, strict government protocols governing the use of geosynthetics for silt fences and sediment management to reduce erosion are expected to have a positive impact on geosynthetics market growth. Furthermore, under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has mandated the use of geosynthetics in landfills (RCRA).

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GEOSYNTHETICS MARKET :

The increasing number of construction activities across the globe, especially in developing nations, is expected to fuel the growth of the Geosynthetics Market. Geosynthetics are used in Civil Engineering and Construction Works for soil reinforcement structure, basal reinforcement to support the soil reinforcement structure, separation between the in-situ soil and the imported soil to avoid mixing and reducing mechanical performance, filtration behind all hydraulic structures, drainage control at the top 8 m to collect any seepage water coming from the other side of the embankment to avoid contamination on the structural fill, and an erosion control blanket to protect the slope at the top and avoid erosion.

Furthermore, the rapid population growth and urbanization are contributing to rising quantities of solid and liquid waste around the world. As people become more mindful of the environment, there is a greater need for waste and water management initiatives. Because of the growing public concern over serious and widespread water contamination, geosynthetics are frequently used in many water management activities. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Geosynthetics Market. By minimizing or eliminating the post-closure formation of leachate and associated treatment expenses, geosynthetics are utilized as landfill tops to minimize fluid migration into landfills. Waste treatment lagoons at wastewater treatment plants utilize geosynthetics liner systems to safeguard water resources such as lakes, rivers, ponds, aquifers, and reservoirs, which is likely to drive demand for geosynthetics during the forecast period.

The increasing use of geosynthetics in the transportation industry is expected to drive the geosynthetics market. In the transportation industry, geosynthetics are commonly used to provide stability and strength to the underlying soil in railway tracks and roadways. Geogrids have been employed in embankment and wall soil reinforcement, subgrade stabilization, and embankment base reinforcement. Integrally connected elements with in-plane apertures uniformly distributed between the elements define geogrids. The holes allow the soil to fill the area between the elements, increasing soil interaction and providing unfettered vertical drainage. All of these applications are applicable not only to highway construction and repair but also to railroad track construction and rehabilitation.

GEOSYNTHETIC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share of about 40%, followed by North America and Europe, having a total share of about 50 percent. The regional market is likely to be driven by rising demand for oil reinforcement in the foundation work of residential buildings in the emerging economies of China and India over the forecast period.

In terms of product, Geotextiles is the largest segment, with a share of about 60%. Geotextiles are utilized in heavy construction, buildings, pavement construction, hydrogeology, and environmental engineering, among other geotechnical engineering applications. Drainage and erosion management, pavement and repairs, soil reinforcement and stability, embankments, asphalt overlays, and other applications are all possible with them.

And in terms of application, the largest application is Building, followed by Roads and Bridges, Agriculture, Dam, etc.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE GEOSYNTHETICS MARKET

Global Geosynthetics key players include Solmax , Propex,Koninklijke TenCate, etc. Global top three players hold a share of about 10%.

Solmax

Propex

Koninklijke TenCate

Geofabrics Australasia

DuPont

Huesker

NAUE

Tensar International

International Freudenberg Group

Enviro Geosynthetics

Tenax

ACE Geosynthetics

Feicheng Lianyi

Taian Modern Plastic

Shandong Hongxiang New Geo-Material

