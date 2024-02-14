Geotab and Daimler Truck North America Partner to help customers make fast, impactful decisions with new integrated telematics offering

Integration via DTNA's data-as-a-service technology makes high-quality data from Daimler and Geotab GO devices available in one unified platform

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab, the global leader in connected transportation, and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) are partnering to simplify fleet management. Through the integration of direct truck data from Freightliner trucks via DTNA's data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology, and Geotab's advanced fleet management platform, MyGeotab, fleets can now benefit from a solution that marries technology and convenience, thus solving the previously complex issue of collecting and transforming data from multiple sources into actionable insights.

Geotab and Daimler Truck North America Partner (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)
This integration helps to simplify mixed-fleet management, making all data from various OEMs and Geotab's GO devices available in one unified platform. Customers will be able to tailor their experience to meet their unique needs via Geotab's Marketplace of hardware and software solutions. This integrated solution is activated remotely,  requires no additional hardware, facilitates access to enterprise-grade vehicle data and empowers companies to make decisions that can enhance safety, improve overall operations and boost sustainability.

"We are excited to welcome Geotab to our growing data-as-a-service (DaaS) ecosystem. By powering Geotab's platform with high-fidelity data from DTNA's factory-installed telematics device and innovative DaaS technology, our customers will benefit from an enterprise quality integrated system that delivers comprehensive data-driven insights," said Anil Khanna, Director of Connected Products at DTNA. "Through the DaaS innovation, DTNA is enabling new connectivity-led solutions for the end benefit of our customers. The integration of DTNA's DaaS technology with Geotab's platform is a notable step in maximizing convenience while unlocking value for our fleets."

As fleets' needs have continued to evolve, many OEMs are in the process of adapting and enhancing their capabilities to fully harness the rich potential of data generated by their vehicles. This partnership seeks to accelerate that journey by tapping into a reservoir of expertise and resources that the Geotab platform readily provides.

"In today's rapidly evolving fleet management landscape, the need for high-quality, accessible data insights has become paramount for streamlined, efficient, and adaptive operations. Our alliance with DTNA marks a significant stride forward in simplifying the complex data-driven, decision-making process that modern fleet operations demand," said Scott Sutarik, Vice President Enterprise Solutions at Geotab. "Bringing together the capabilities of DTNA's factory-installed telematics with Geotab's robust platform, we are not only facilitating seamless data integration but also fostering a relationship that will help catalyze the global movement towards intelligent, efficient, and sustainable fleet solutions. Together, we are paving the way for a future where technology and convenience can coexist."

To learn more about Geotab Integrated Solution for Freightliner, visit: https://www.geotab.com/freightliner/.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.8 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

