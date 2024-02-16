Geotab Announces 2024 Geotab® Innovation Awards Recognizing Best Use of Data Intelligence

News provided by

Geotab Inc.

16 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

Winners celebrated for impact on safety, sustainability and performance

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") today announced the winners of the 2024 Geotab Innovation Awards, which recognize organizations that are leading the way in their use of connected vehicle technology and data insights to drive better outcomes for business, people and the planet. The awards were presented at Geotab Connect 2024 in Las Vegas — a premier event for the fleet industry focused on connected vehicles, data intelligence, AI and sustainability.

Continue Reading
Geotab Announces 2024 Geotab® Innovation Awards Recognizing Best Use of Data Intelligence (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)
Geotab Announces 2024 Geotab® Innovation Awards Recognizing Best Use of Data Intelligence (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

This year, Geotab introduced a new category of awards. The first-ever nomination-based Geotab Awards of Excellence, including the Safety Champion and Maintenance Champion categories, were presented in addition to the Innovation Awards for Sustainability, Productivity and Excellence. The number of Safety Champion nominations received from across the globe and high enthusiasm in the award's first year signals the industry's strong commitment to driver and road safety.

"Geotab congratulates the winners of the 2024 Innovation Awards. These fleets go above and beyond in their use of data insights to address challenges, drive greater efficiency and resiliency, demonstrating the transformative and positive impact of a data-driven strategy on the bottom line, for people and the planet," said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO, Geotab.

The winners of the 2024 Geotab Innovation Awards are:

Excellence Award:

  • ENMAX (Small-Med)
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. (Enterprise)
  • City of Raleigh (Public sector, Small-Med)
  • Connecticut Department of Administrative Services | Fleet Operations (Public sector, Large)

Sustainability Award:

  • Air Liquide
  • Alliant Energy (Enterprise)
  • City of Austin (Public sector, Small-Med)
  • California Department of General Services (Public sector, Large)

Productivity Award:

  • Brink's Canada Limited (Small-Med)
  • Idealease (Enterprise)
  • City of Toronto (Public sector, Small-Med)
  • Texas Department of Transportation (Public sector, Large)

2024 Geotab Awards of Excellence winners:

Safety Champion — Excellence in Safety:

  • Missouri Department of Transportation

Maintenance Champion — Excellence in Maintenance:

  • Idealease

Launched in 2023, the Geotab Innovation Awards recognize organizations that go above and beyond in their use of Geotab solutions, showing what's possible for data-driven connected vehicle management. The winners are scored based on their implementation and performance compared to similar fleets. The Geotab Awards of Excellence (Safety Champion and Maintenance Champion) are based on nominations by Geotab partners, customers and industry peers. The judging panel considered performance, management, innovation and impact in determining a winner.

For more news announced at Geotab Connect 2024, visit: geotab.com/news-and-views

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

©2024 Geotab Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks property of their respective owners in Canada and other countries. Geotab and the Geotab logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Also from this source

Geotab Enhances Fleet Efficiency with Advanced Routing and Dispatching Solution

Geotab Enhances Fleet Efficiency with Advanced Routing and Dispatching Solution

New Solution to increase productivity, uptime and optimization launched at Geotab Connect LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc....
Demand for Trusted Public Sector Vehicle Data Intelligence Reaches New Milestone For Geotab

Demand for Trusted Public Sector Vehicle Data Intelligence Reaches New Milestone For Geotab

Company surpasses 1 million public sector subscriptions across North America LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab®, a world-leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.