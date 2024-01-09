Geotab Announces Sustainability Alliance to Support Companies with Electrification and Decarbonization

Geotab Sustainability Alliance of over 28 partners provides solutions and data insights to help fleets address sustainability challenges

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced the Geotab Sustainability Alliance, a group of solution and service providers dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions that help fleets operate efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint. With 28 Alliance Partners and growing, the Geotab Sustainability Alliance has the broad expertise and experience to support fleets with a wide variety of needs, including increasing sustainability, reducing risk and meeting regulatory requirements.

Geotab Announces Sustainability Alliance to Support Companies with Electrification and Decarbonization (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)
Decarbonizing transportation is a complex challenge that requires cooperation across industries. The transport sector is responsible for 28% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. according to the EPA, and 23% globally according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The Geotab Sustainability Alliance is helping scale EV adoption and sustainable transformation by empowering companies with innovative solutions and data insights to make informed decisions, measure progress and take action, in order to achieve their goals.

"Data insights are critical to measuring and managing environmental impact and moving the needle on sustainability. The Geotab Sustainability Alliance is accelerating change and helping organizations not only meet their targets, but improve their bottom line," said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO.

Alliance partners span a broad range of sustainability providers

Geotab Sustainability Alliance partners include:

  • Electric Vehicle OEMs: Offering Geotab embedded, cloud-to-cloud or factory-installed Geotab GO9 connected vehicle solutions on new EVs to simplify EV fleet management.
  • Charge Management and EV Charging Station Providers: Optimizing charging to ensure EVs are ready when needed, while supporting cost and carbon reduction.
  • Fuel Management Providers: Tracking and reducing fuel consumption for improved carbon footprint.
  • Route Optimization Partners: Helping fleets determine more efficient ways to deploy EVs and reduce miles traveled, costs and emissions.
  • EV Fleet and Sustainability Consultants: Supporting strategic planning by enhancing EV and sustainability professional services and software solutions with data insights.
  • Emerging Solutions: Geotab is collaborating with companies developing innovative solutions in ESG software, battery health and charging-as-a-service providers.

Geotab Sustainability Alliance partner solutions seamlessly integrate with vehicle telematics to accelerate the efficiency gains and decarbonization efforts of fleets. Integrated partner solutions from the Geotab Marketplace streamline EV management for fleet operators by providing a single pane of glass dashboard to extract meaningful data insights. Geotab's leadership in EV data support across multiple OEMs and over 300 EV makes and models further enhances these integrated solutions.

Working together for a cleaner future

"As more companies invest in fleet sustainability to reduce costs and emissions, there is a growing need for quality data to help optimize fuel efficiency, routing and EV charging. The Geotab Sustainability Alliance is at the forefront of decarbonization and EVs, and has the combined solutions and expertise to help fleets address their challenges and adapt in a rapidly evolving industry. We are excited to build an ecosystem of partners that are helping usher in a new era of clean mobility" said Eric Mallia, Vice President, Sustainability Solutions at Geotab.

The list of alliance members, which is growing, includes: 7Gen, Ampcontrol, Atom Power, AYRO, BetterFleet, bp pulse, ChargePoint, Deloitte, Descartes, EO Charging, EV Connect, Evolectric, Flipturn, InCharge Energy, Lion Electric, Make My Day, Motiv Power Systems, MoveEV, Route4Me, Sawatch Labs, SEA Electric, Siemens AG, Synop, tenstreet, Tropos Technologies, Unique Electric Solutions, Volteum and WideSense.

To learn more, visit geotab.com/sustainability-alliance/.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

