Geotab Connect 2024: Data Intelligence Driving Measurable Outcomes for Safety, Sustainability and Performance

The 7th annual Geotab Connect will be held on February 14-16 at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. (Geotab®), the global leader in connected transportation solutions, announces Geotab Connect 2024, taking place on February 14-16, 2024 at Resorts World in Las Vegas. This premier event promises to deliver unparalleled insights into the rapidly evolving world of connected vehicles, data intelligence, AI and sustainability. With over 2,000 global delegates including some of the largest fleet operators in the Fortune 1000 planning to attend, Connect 2024 is an outstanding opportunity to learn and experience the significant transformation taking place in the connected transportation industry.

This year's conference will feature sessions including expert panels, customer success stories and deep dives into relevant topics such as the transformative power of data intelligence and AI, the pursuit of sustainability for enhanced profitability and responsibility, and the exciting future of connected vehicles. Leading the charge in these discussions will be Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab, Mike Branch, VP of Data and Analytics, Sabina Martin, AVP of Product Management, and many global industry leaders.

Geotab Connect 2024 will feature a new and immersive Event Center, with IOX Games, showcasing options to include sensors and video integration. The Geotab Installer Challenge will put participants' install skills to the test. Then there's the Connected Claims "Bumper Cars" experience, which will showcase first notice of loss notifications and data-driven insurance claims through interactive demos. Get hands-on in our Sustainability Alliance lounge to discover how electric vehicle batteries charge and how that impacts long term vehicle value. The "Ride & Drive" offers a hands-on driving experience of various electric vehicle types, while the Hackathon will be a collaborative space for innovation, challenging attendees to create the next Geotab Marketplace breakthrough.

"Geotab Connect brings together the brightest minds in the industry to network, share ideas, and ultimately learn how to apply data tools now to tackle your 2024 business challenges," said Colin Sutherland, Chief Customer Officer at Geotab. "This event will show you how to turn data into action for smarter, safer, and more sustainable growth."

Backed by one of the industry's largest teams of data and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. The intelligence gathered from more than 4 million connected vehicles and 75 billion data points a day provides exceptional data insights that support informed decision making and transparent reporting to drive productivity improvement, fleet optimization, efficient fuel consumption, driver safety, sustainability outcomes, and to help meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

