Geotab Enhances Fleet Efficiency with Advanced Routing and Dispatching Solution

News provided by

Geotab Inc.

16 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

New Solution to increase productivity, uptime and optimization launched at Geotab Connect

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the global leader in connected transportation solutions, announced the launch of its Routing and Optimization solution at Geotab Connect in Las Vegas. For a driver who has ten stops to complete in one day, there could be upward of 3 million routes to choose from. Using Geotab's Routing and Optimization solution, fleet managers can isolate the most efficient route based on data insights, including customer needs, like requested arrival windows, traffic data and available fleet resources, helping businesses control costs and improve customer service.

Continue Reading
Geotab Enhances Fleet Efficiency with Advanced Routing and Dispatching Solution (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)
Geotab Enhances Fleet Efficiency with Advanced Routing and Dispatching Solution (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

The Routing and Optimization Solution addresses cost and efficiency challenges. By driving optimized routes, businesses can increase the number of jobs completed daily, enhance operational transparency, increase on-time arrivals up to 98%, and reduce mileage by approximately 15 to 30%, helping reduce fuel costs. For fleets with electric vehicles (EVs), driving more efficient routes can help preserve range, simplifying the use and management of an electric fleet.

"Geotab's Routing and Optimization tool is redefining how fleet managers tackle their day-to-day operations to drive efficiency and ultimately increase customer satisfaction," said Sabina Martin, VP of Product Management at Geotab. "Utilizing Geotab's data intelligence, our latest technology ensures that the right resources are dispatched to the right locations at optimal times. With greater efficiency from the solution, we believe businesses could save millions of dollars annually."

The routing and optimization solution is designed to be scalable, enabling customers to leverage the tool for a growing number of use cases. Today, the solution has various modules to meet the unique needs of different fleet segments. Fleets can utilize route optimization, which mathematically weighs business priorities when routing, considering continuity of care, timelines, and distance traveled. For longer trips, the long-range planning application aids in minimizing driving time and the territory planning application enables users to visualize their service areas and manage resource allocation to prevent route overlap. Additionally, the appointment application enhances scheduling capabilities, offering more accurate appointment arrival windows. To further streamline operations, the solution includes dispatch and real-time notifications, improving visibility and communication, and optimizing task reassignments quickly. Lastly, a status interface is incorporated to facilitate direct communication between customers and frontline agents, ensuring that service expectations are met with precision.

For more information about the Routing and Optimization solution, please visit www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Also from this source

Demand for Trusted Public Sector Vehicle Data Intelligence Reaches New Milestone For Geotab

Demand for Trusted Public Sector Vehicle Data Intelligence Reaches New Milestone For Geotab

Company surpasses 1 million public sector subscriptions across North America LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab®, a world-leading...
Geotab Safety Center: Sicherheit der nächsten Generation mit KI und vorausschauender Kollisionserkennung

Geotab Safety Center: Sicherheit der nächsten Generation mit KI und vorausschauender Kollisionserkennung

Geotab, der weltweit führende Anbieter von vernetzten Transportlösungen, stellt heute Geotab Safety Center vor. Das Safety Center baut auf den von...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.