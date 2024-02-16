Geotab Enhances Fleet Efficiency with Advanced Routing and Dispatching Solution

New Solution to increase productivity, uptime and optimization launched at Geotab Connect

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the global leader in connected transportation solutions, announced the launch of its Routing and Optimization solution at Geotab Connect in Las Vegas. For a driver who has ten stops to complete in one day, there could be upward of 3 million routes to choose from. Using Geotab's Routing and Optimization solution, fleet managers can isolate the most efficient route based on data insights, including customer needs, like requested arrival windows, traffic data and available fleet resources, helping businesses control costs and improve customer service.

The Routing and Optimization Solution addresses cost and efficiency challenges. By driving optimized routes, businesses can increase the number of jobs completed daily, enhance operational transparency, increase on-time arrivals up to 98%, and reduce mileage by approximately 15 to 30%, helping reduce fuel costs. For fleets with electric vehicles (EVs), driving more efficient routes can help preserve range, simplifying the use and management of an electric fleet.

"Geotab's Routing and Optimization tool is redefining how fleet managers tackle their day-to-day operations to drive efficiency and ultimately increase customer satisfaction," said Sabina Martin, VP of Product Management at Geotab. "Utilizing Geotab's data intelligence, our latest technology ensures that the right resources are dispatched to the right locations at optimal times. With greater efficiency from the solution, we believe businesses could save millions of dollars annually."

The routing and optimization solution is designed to be scalable, enabling customers to leverage the tool for a growing number of use cases. Today, the solution has various modules to meet the unique needs of different fleet segments. Fleets can utilize route optimization, which mathematically weighs business priorities when routing, considering continuity of care, timelines, and distance traveled. For longer trips, the long-range planning application aids in minimizing driving time and the territory planning application enables users to visualize their service areas and manage resource allocation to prevent route overlap. Additionally, the appointment application enhances scheduling capabilities, offering more accurate appointment arrival windows. To further streamline operations, the solution includes dispatch and real-time notifications, improving visibility and communication, and optimizing task reassignments quickly. Lastly, a status interface is incorporated to facilitate direct communication between customers and frontline agents, ensuring that service expectations are met with precision.

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

