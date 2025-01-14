Streamlined Access to Curated Software and Hardware Empowers Fleets with Faster Deployment and Greater Flexibility

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced the expansion of its Order Now program with the introduction of Software Order Now. This enhancement builds on the success of the existing Order Now platform, providing businesses and channel partners seamless access to a curated range of software solutions alongside hardware options directly through the Geotab Marketplace and integrated into the MyGeotab platform.

Geotab Expands Order Now Program to Include Software Solutions (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

The Geotab Marketplace is widely regarded as one of the most robust ecosystems for fleet solutions, connecting businesses to over 450 hardware and software offerings. By including software solutions in the Order Now program, Geotab enables customers and channel partners to effortlessly browse, purchase, and implement solutions directly within the MyGeotab interface. This streamlined process reduces transactional friction, accelerates deployment, and empowers businesses to quickly adapt to industry demands.

"Geotab's mission is to empower businesses with choice, flexibility, and confidence," said Robin Kinsey, Associate Vice President of Marketplace at Geotab. "The expansion of Order Now exemplifies our commitment to creating an ecosystem that offers direct access to industry-leading solutions while simplifying the entire procurement and deployment process."

This enhancement reflects Geotab's ongoing dedication to innovation, offering fleet managers and partners pre-vetted solutions from trusted providers. From improving safety and operational efficiency to achieving sustainability goals, these solutions address the most pressing challenges in today's transportation industry.

Key benefits of the expanded Order Now program include:

Seamless Sales Experience: Simplifies the contracting, billing, and implementation of Marketplace solutions, allowing businesses to focus on growth.

Competitive Edge: Offers flexible telematics tools that empower businesses to address unique fleet needs with tailored solutions.

Comprehensive Support: Provides Tier 1 assistance for all solutions, ensuring reliability from purchase to deployment.

The initial rollout includes three new software solutions from leading providers GoAnalytics, Xtract, and Commerce Logic, with additional offerings and expanded regional availability planned for later in the year.

To learn more about the Marketplace and explore our offerings, please visit: https://marketplace.geotab.com/

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

SOURCE Geotab Inc.