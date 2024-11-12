Geotab Fuels Next Generation Workforce and Company Success Through Internships and Co-op Opportunities

Early Career Talent Receives Meaningful Work Experience

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - With the global unemployment rate at 13% for those aged 15-24, Geotab continues to step up by providing young people hands-on work experience. Over the past 5 years, Geotab has created over 800 student intern positions and hired 73 full time from their Campus Program.

Networking Opportunity for interns (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

The program is designed to help early career talent from universities and colleges begin their journey in the working world. By joining Geotab, interns have the chance to engage in real-world projects, develop new skills, and explore different career paths while working alongside experienced professionals. The program is open to students looking to fulfill co-op or internship work-term requirements in engineering, software development, and data and analytics programs, along with human resources, business and marketing. The program operates across Canada and the U.S. and internationally in England, Spain and Italy.

Hands-on Experience

Since 2017, Geotab has gained valuable contributions from students joining the company. "It's been terrific to both learn from the students and see their growth and career development over the time they work at Geotab; what I consider a definite win-win," said Klaus Boeckers, Geotab's Chief People Officer. "The Campus Program emphasizes learning and networking, along with social events and opportunities to practice new skills. Students are placed in cohorts during onboarding, where everyone gets to know each other. It's our way of helping students gain meaningful work experience, while building a talented, energetic workforce that keeps us fresh and forward-thinking."

Building a Talent Pool

"Geotab culture is rooted in a set of values which includes 'doing the right thing,' and that means providing opportunities for the next generation to get started in their careers and shape the future," continues Boeckers. "We've also introduced a High School Outreach Program where current interns visit high school students to offer a glimpse into what it is like to work at a leading tech company."

Geotab was named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People , for the second time in 2024 and has won two awards from the University of Waterloo, the Innovations Solution award (2020) and the Impact on Student Experience award (2022).

"We really value our academic partnerships and the opportunity to implement programs and strategies that support students and early career talent," says Tharsiga Selva, Geotab's Campus Talent Team Lead. "We focus on building and maintaining meaningful relationships with our hiring teams and interns - creating an experience that supports personal growth, and sets the stage for long-term career opportunities within the company."

Boeckers notes that the company receives terrific feedback from the interns including how they share a strong sense of unity and collaboration within the Geotab team making their days both enjoyable and productive. They have also expressed how it's a great feeling to work together towards common goals and support each other along the way and that being a Geotabber is the sense of contributing to something bigger, knowing that their work is energized by a commitment to improving people's lives and making the future better.

About Geotab

Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

SOURCE Geotab Inc.