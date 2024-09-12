Global Partnership to Improve Safety, Sustainability, and Efficiency in PBV Fleet Operations

TORONTO and SEOUL, South Korea , Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc. (Geotab), Kia Corporation (Kia), and 42dot have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), initiating a global connected vehicle partnership. This strategic collaboration will integrate advanced data solutions with enhanced in-vehicle technology to deliver innovative systems that support safety, sustainability, and efficiency for fleets worldwide.

Geotab, Kia, and 42dot Join Forces to Drive the Future of Fleet Management

This partnership builds upon Kia's PBV business strategy – to offer software solutions seamlessly integrated with the vehicle, with FMS (Fleet Management System) as the core differentiating factor. Geotab and 42dot, Hyundai Motor Group's Global Software Center and fleet management system (FMS) provider, will collaborate to develop an AI-driven FMS, enabling Kia fleet customers to utilize advanced data insights.

Louis De Jong, Chief Revenue Officer at Geotab, stated, "by integrating our data insights and AI capabilities with Kia's automotive technology and 42dots's data expertise, customers will receive enhanced value for their operations including access to quality data insights that drive improved cost management, safety and sustainability. This exciting collaboration is advancing the connected mobility industry, ensuring fleets are well equipped to navigate today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities."

The partnership will also include developing an in-vehicle application leveraging the MyGeotab platform and Kia's PBV In-Vehicle Display App Store. This will enhance the fleet's operations through route optimization as well as improve safety.

Sangdae Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of the PBV Business Division at Kia Corporation, said:

"Kia is partnering with Geotab and 42dot because this collaboration is essential to the strategic growth of Kia's PBV business. Together, Kia aims to offer the best-in-class fleet management solutions that not only optimizes fleet operations but also lay the foundation for PBV software capabilities. As we launch our first PBV next year, Kia will provide a total mobility solution including both connect-ready vehicles and FMS solutions to fleet customers for greater operational efficiency and safety."

Sangseok Lim, head of AEV Platform Engineering Division at 42dot, added: "By combining 42dot's vehicle data platform and intelligent fleet safety technology – based on autonomous driving and software-defined vehicles – we are creating an advanced FMS designed to meet both the current and future demands of fleet operators, ensuring their long-term success."

Geotab will also collaborate with Kia as an OEM-Geotab Cloud-to-Cloud data provider. This will enable customers to leverage OEM-embedded data without the need to install a separate device and prepare for the launch of Kia's PBV lineup, the PV5 and PV7 models. Europe will be the first region to benefit from the collaboration, where a co-branded FMS platform will be offered with the launch of Kia's first PBV models next year.

For more information about this partnership between Geotab, Kia, and 42dot, please visit https://www.geotab.com/partners/overview/

About Kia Corporation

Kia ( www.kia.com ) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects Kia's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

About 42dot

42dot is a Mobility AI company leading Hyundai Motor Group's development of software-defined vehicles. 42dot leads the transition to focus on software and AI development, creating software-defined vehicles that deliver the latest updates for safe and user-centric mobility. 42dot also develops technologies for self-managed smart cities, where SDV technologies extend beyond vehicles into the urban environment. With SDV technology, vehicles and infrastructure can interact to share information in real-time, addressing mobility challenges. These technologies not only enable us to monitor and manage fleets but also to efficiently manage the movement of cities.

Website 42dot.ai

Linkedin linkedin.com/company/42dot

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

