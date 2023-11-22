Geotab, Lytx, Samsara, Solera, and PowerFleet Take the Lead in ABI Research's Commercial Video Telematics Vendor Competitive Ranking

ABI Research

22 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Competitive Ranking by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of nine solution providers of Video Telematics solutions for commercial fleets while at the same time delivering market trends, analysis, and insights based on various chosen criteria, including ease of integration with third-party solutions, video Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based use cases, level of customization and configuration, breath of solution partners and customer references. These implementation and innovation criteria were identified as vital for the continual growth and market acceptance of video telematics solutions among commercial fleets.

"ABI Research ranked Geotab as the commercial video telematics leader. Geotab's robust integration strategy results in a wealth of ecosystem partners, a broad product portfolio, and extensive vertical segments to place it in a strong position with the potential for massive scale during the continuing consolidation of the commercial video telematics industry," explains Adhish Luitel, Senior Analyst, Supply Chain Management and Logistics, at ABI Research.

The top five overall commercial video telematics leaders, listed by rank, are Geotab, Lytx, Samsara, Solera, and PowerFleet. Top implementation scores went to Lytx, Samsara, Solera, and Verizon Connect due to their organizational health, ecosystem partnerships, and product portfolios. At the same time, Lytx, Geotab, Samsara, PowerFleet, and Solera scored as the top five most innovative commercial video telematics providers, underscored by their work in solution options, advanced reporting, driver behavior monitoring, use cases, cameras and sensors, and cloud/convergence capabilities.

"Geotab's Marketplace includes over 25 video telematics solutions, including 5 of the top 10 global video telematics solutions. Due to this robust implementation strategy, Geotab enables unmatched solution accessibility to customers," says Luitel. "Geotab's solution grew its order books. The testament to this is that Geotab's new camera accounts increased by over 93% in the past 12 months."

"Currently, the industry is seeing vendors showcase a lot of innovations that display an ability to digitalize a wide range of driver behavior, as well as implement dimensions of safety and driver participation, which is imperative for fleets," says Luitel. "Vendors like Lytx, Samsara, and PowerFleet have addressed this by combining gateway products with data-powered applications. These solutions helped them equip fleet managers with tactical dashboards, allowing advanced reporting in real-time, including driver alerts and advanced analytics such as incident heat mapping and driver scoring."

These findings are from ABI Research's Commercial Video Telematics competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Competitive Ranking reports offer a comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with market share analysis, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing compared to its competitors.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

