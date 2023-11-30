Geotab receives industry-first executive order for its connected vehicle aftermarket solutions supporting California's climate requirements

Geotab Inc.

Geotab's CARB-compliant solutions become the only offering to meet California's regulations and trailblazing air and climate plans

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab, the global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced that it has received an industry-first Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) officially exempting Geotab's aftermarket solutions from CARB's emissions anti-tampering regulations in the California market, making it the only CARB-compliant continuously connected fleet management solution available at this time.

The State of California has set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the US, developing programs and actions to fight climate change, including clean vehicles and fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As part of its regulations, CARB prohibits the marketing, installation or sale of any part that makes changes to the original design or performance of the emissions controls system, which includes the on-board diagnostic (OBD) system that Geotab's GO device and many other telematic's companies devices use to collect data from vehicles. Failure to comply with the regulation can lead to potential fines of up to $42k per vehicle.

Geotab's Go Telematics Kit received an Executive Order following rigorous testing by CARB. In accordance with Geotab's ongoing commitment to leading compliant sustainability solutions, the company has collaborated closely with CARB to ensure its solutions meet CARB's strict compliance standards, making its solution the only legally-compliant one available to the California market at this time. Fleets can now have the confidence in a compliant solution developed by Geotab that has passed CARB's rigorous requirements, which will enable improvements in sustainability, productivity and safety goals, while supporting California's ambitious air and climate plans, a benchmark for the country and globally. 

"California consistently leads the charge in pioneering effective air and climate initiatives, setting the standard for sustainability and emissions standards across the nation. Geotab is pleased to earn the industry's first and only executive order for our aftermarket solutions through our collaboration with CARB," said Sabina Martin, Associate Vice President, Product Management at Geotab. "Our CARB-compliant solutions empower fleets to enhance sustainability, productivity, and safety, aligned with California's leadership efforts, making us the trusted partner for quality data insights."

To learn more about Geotab's CARB-compliant solutions, please visit: geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/carb-compliant-parts/.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

