Geotab Simplifies Mixed Fleet Management with Advanced Telematics Solutions

Unified Platform Delivers Efficiency and Real-Time Insights for Fleets Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Managing mixed fleets is a growing challenge for businesses worldwide. Geotab's recent analysis reveals that the average fleet includes vehicles from 13 different manufacturers, each with unique maintenance needs and subject to varying regulation and compliance requirements. This complexity is further amplified by the rise in connected vehicles—75% of new cars sold globally in 2023 were equipped with OEM-embedded telematics systems, up from 72% in 2022. As vehicles become more connected and fleets more diverse, the demand for unified fleet management solutions has never been higher.

As a global leader in connected transportation solutions, Geotab addresses these challenges with a robust, open-platform solution that reads data from 157 OEMs and supports nearly 15,000 vehicle makes, models, and model years, enabling fleet managers to gain real-time insights and make informed decisions for their diverse operations. This unmatched capability solidifies Geotab's position as the trusted partner for OEMs and fleet management worldwide.

"In today's world of mixed fleets, businesses require solutions that seamlessly unify data from multiple manufacturers," said Rob Minton, Associate Vice President of Connected Car Business Development at Geotab. "Customers are not just buying from one OEM, and fleet managers need a platform that works across all of them. Our open-platform approach and strong partnerships with leading OEMs ensure fleet managers have the tools and insights they need to optimize performance."

Expanding OEM Partnerships

Over the past year, Geotab has strengthened its collaboration with major OEMs, including Rivian, Volvo Cars and Volkswagen Group Info Services AG, to enhance data integration and deliver exceptional value to fleet operators worldwide. These partnerships ensure deeper connectivity and actionable insights, enabling businesses to:

Optimize maintenance and fleet performance.

Integrate EV management tools to improve efficiency.

Access real-time data, regardless of vehicle manufacturer.

One example of these efforts is Geotab's native integration with Rivian. This collaboration ensures that electric vehicle data seamlessly integrates into the Geotab dashboard, empowering fleet managers to harness actionable insights without added complexity.

"We are pleased to offer native integration with Geotab on the upcoming release of our Rivian Commercial Van. Geotab customers who add our electric van to their commercial fleet will notice how seamlessly the vehicle data flows into their Geotab dashboard without any added hardware or configurations," said Tom Solomon, Senior Director, B2B Growth & Business Development.

A Unified Approach for Mixed Fleets

"More and more, vehicle purchase decisions hinge on the ability to access and utilize fleet data effectively. With over 50,000 fleet customers globally—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world— it makes good business sense for OEMs to partner with Geotab to tap into this extensive network and deliver comprehensive fleet solutions," added Minton.

Geotab's OEM telematics expertise is based on over 10 years of collaboration with leading OEMs. This long-standing partnership history has been instrumental in developing robust, integrated solutions that meet the unique challenges of mixed fleet management. For more information on how Geotab simplifies mixed fleet management, visit: https://www.geotab.com/oem-telematics/

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

