Geotab's 2025 Predictions: AI Powers Efficient, Safer Fleets

From AI-powered insights to smarter infrastructure, these are the trends shaping connected transportation

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, has released its 2025 industry predictions, spotlighting transformative trends in AI, data privacy, and fleet sustainability. Insights from Geotab's leaders emphasize strategies to tackle evolving demands in safety, cost management, and operational efficiency. Here are the top eight predictions for 2025 from the company's key leaders and experts:

Customized telematics becomes mainstream. Telematics is the standard for fleet success, and in 2025, it will shift towards customized insights to meet unique needs to stay competitive and efficient. 2025 will be about quality data insights, open platforms and ecosystem partners adding specialized solutions for better outcomes. –Neil Cawse, CEO and founder of Geotab.

AI models will advance to solve customer problems. Whether for safety or maintenance, insights can be provided thanks to AI models trained on real-world data. These systems leverage billions of data points to deliver quality insights and identify collision risks and safety-critical maintenance issues with precision, setting new standards for efficiency and keeping drivers safe. – Sabina Martin, Vice President, Product Management at Geotab.

Responsible AI moves from aspiration to expectation. Trust is the foundation to drive economic progress and realize the full potential of AI. In 2025, providers will lead with transparency, prioritize privacy, demonstrate safety, and commence adoption of sustainable AI practices. – Mike Branch, Vice President of Data & Analytics at Geotab.

Efficiency will shift the focus of sustainability. In 2025, sustainability will look different for every fleet, but the common thread is efficiency. More focus will be on optimizing operations—whether through electrification, smarter routing, or reducing idle time—to save both resources and costs. –Megan Allen, Senior Manager, Group Product Management at Geotab.

More attention to advancing driver well-being. In 2025, fleets will focus on proactive training, in-cab tech, and near-real-time feedback to enhance driving skills. Rewarding good driving behavior will boost engagement and retention, helping fleets attract and keep top talent in a competitive market. –Sherry Calkins, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Accounts, at Geotab.

Privacy-protected data will fuel smarter infrastructure. Privacy-first principles will define mobility data used in infrastructure planning. Providers embracing privacy by design principles will lead, using data safeguards, including aggregated data insights to protect privacy while providing insights that enable data-informed infrastructure decisions. This approach ensures strategic investments align with ethical data practices and user trust.–Shweta Shah, Associate Vice President, Product & Engineering at Altitude by Geotab.

European fleets lead in emissions reduction. Stricter mandates, rising fuel costs, and ESG goals will continue to drive European fleets to cut emissions and improve ESG transparency. In 2025, route optimization, hybrid solutions, and robust data systems will support compliance, sustainability, and efficiency, while better EV data will enhance residual values and battery health insights. –Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, Europe, at Geotab.

Telematics growth gains ground in emerging markets. In Latin America, fleet video telematics adoption will grow significantly, supporting safety and brand protection. In Southeast Asia, fleets will move beyond GPS tracking, adopting telematics for cost-saving opportunities. The journey is just beginning, with immense potential ahead. –Sean Killen, Vice President, Sales at Geotab.

"We are living in an age of disruption," said Sabina Martin, Vice President of Product Management at Geotab. "Technology is reshaping the connected vehicle industry. Fleets depend on these advancements for cost management and unlocking safer and more efficient operations. Geotab's insights draw on decades of experience pushing the boundaries of innovation to drive operational excellence and a safer, more efficient future. It is imperative that we bridge the gap between this technology and our users in a way that is easy to consume, action-oriented and drives tangible improvements for their business."

