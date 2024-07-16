Geotab's Safety Center Enables Impressive Collision Reduction Rates With Predictive AI Data Insights

New Advanced Collision Detection Technology Introduced to assist fleets further enhances driver safety

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Customers utilizing Geotab's Safety Center launched in February 2024, have seen a 5.5% reduction in collision rates, in just 4 months. Continuing to build on this success, Geotab Inc. is introducing new collision detection technology further leveraging AI and advanced data intelligence, to enhance predictive insights.

Leveraging Geotab's extensive experience with AI models, and aggregate data from 4.3M connected vehicles globally, the company is training its machine learning models with new collision detection technology to deliver even more sophisticated collision detection and predictive analytics. All of this is equipping fleets with better data insights to detect and reduce collisions.

The new collision detection technology accurately detects and categorizes collisions, distinguishing between minor (1.5-2.5 Gs) and major incidents (2.5 Gs and above). Minor collisions often go unnoticed, and the new technology enables fleet managers to perform maintenance, address potential issues that could impact road safety, and avoid downstream consequences. Collisions, whether major or minor impact driver safety, vehicle performance and maintenance costs. Accurate and near real time collision detection enables quick responses, it helps expedite the claims process, and helps identify the causes of incidents for preventative measures like driver training and route adjustments.

"Geotab's Safety Center shifts the focus from reacting to incidents to proactively preventing them," said Sabina Martin, Vice President, Product Management at Geotab. "While safety scorecards have demonstrated improved driver scores, the relationship to collision reduction was unclear, a real world challenge that our customers have asked us to solve for. The combined near real time and predictive insights provides improved learning from historical incidents, risk identification and better opportunities for preventative action. These innovative advancements in the Safety Center will ultimately help improve driver safety, and performance outcomes."

