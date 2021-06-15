Geothermal Drilling Market to witness $ 244.99 million growth during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research report offers immense market opportunities, Request a Sample:

Geothermal Drilling Market Segmentation: Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the binary plant's segment of the geothermal drilling market is expected to generate maximum revenue in 2019. The scope for binary power plants to generate electricity is high as most of the geothermal reserves are heated at low to moderate levels. Hence, the growth of the geothermal drilling market share for power generation by the binary plant segment will be faster than the steam plants segment.

Geothermal Drilling Market Segmentation: Geography

APAC held the largest market share of 42% in 2019 and will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. Factors such as the rising need for electricity owing to the growing population and rapid industrialization in APAC will drive the growth of the market. Indonesia and New Zealand are the key markets for geothermal drilling for power generation in APAC.

Geothermal Drilling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal drilling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geothermal drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geothermal drilling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geothermal drilling market vendors

Major Three Geothermal Drilling Market Participants

Baker Hughes Co.

Baker Hughes Co. provides widespread in-house expertise and manufacturing capabilities, including geothermal exploration and drilling, to harness geothermal energy.

Deep Rock Manufacturing Co

Deep Rock Manufacturing Co offers geothermal rigs such as DR150 Track Rig and DR150 Sliding Top head.

Halliburton Co.

Halliburton Co. provides technology, products, and services for geothermal drillings, such as roller cone drill bits.

