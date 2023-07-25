Geothermal Heat Pump Market- Top countries data and strategies based on industry trends [2023-2027]

25 Jul, 2023, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The geothermal heat pump market is set to grow by USD 4,831.66 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the operational benefits of geothermal heat pumps over conventional systems. There is an increasing adoption of GHPs due to their various benefits over conventional heating and cooling systems like boilers, furnaces, air conditioners, and room heaters. One of the significant advantages of GHP is that it offers the benefits of both heating and cooling throughout the year. Additionally, in terms of service life, geothermal pumps have a service life of 20-25 years, whereas air source pumps only have a service life of 10-15 years. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the geothermal heat pump market growth during the forecast period.
The geothermal heat pump market covers the following areas:
Geothermal Heat Pump Market Sizing
Geothermal Heat Pump Market Forecast
Geothermal Heat Pump Market Analysis
The report on the geothermal heat pump market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Significant trends influencing the market growth
The emergence of BEMS is a primary trend in the geothermal heat pump market during the forecast period. Heat pumps are widely used for space heating and cooling in both residential and commercial applications. BEMS stands for Building energy management systems which is a new concept that is used for large energy savings as the emphasis is on energy efficiency and emissions reduction. The BEMS concept is expected to positively impact the market as it is mainly focused on energy efficiency and cost reduction in buildings. Several countries across the world, such as US and China are introducing certain energy standards, such as Energy Star and Three-Star, that rate buildings based on energy consumption and other parameters. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the geothermal heat pump market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The high upfront cost is a significant challenge in the geothermal heat pump market during the forecast period. One of the main applications of GHP is for space heating and cooling; therefore, they are widely used in residential buildings. Factors such as consumer preferences and disposable incomes highly influence the deployment of GHPs. One of the significant factors which are impeding the adoption of GHPs in small businesses and enterprises and many households is the high installation costs and price of heat pumps. The capital-intensive nature of these products can pose a significant threat to market growth as several businesses in the market are cost-saving measures that hinder the adoption of these products due to high initial costs. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the geothermal heat pump market growth during the forecast period.
Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The geothermal heat pump market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and non-residential), type (closed loop system and open loop system), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors for the significant growth of this segment is the increase in the construction of residential buildings, which in turn will fuel the demand for geothermal heat pumps as it is an important part of residential buildings. The residential construction market significantly contributes to the global construction market, and a major portion of the global geothermal heat pump market depends on residential end-users. Hence such factors are expected to drive the geothermal heat pump market growth during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report
Companies Mentioned
- Bard HVAC
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dandelion Energy Inc.
- Danfoss AS
- EnergySmart Alternatives LLC
- GeoSmart Energy
- Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd.
- Griffiths Air Conditioning and Electrical Contractors
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Kensa Group
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- NIBE Industrier AB
- REMKO GmbH and Co. KG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd.
- Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG
- Trane Technologies Plc
- Vaillant GmbH
- Viessmann Climate Solutions SE
Share this article