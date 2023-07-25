Geothermal Heat Pump Market- Top countries data and strategies based on industry trends [2023-2027]

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The geothermal heat pump market is set to grow by USD 4,831.66 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the operational benefits of geothermal heat pumps over conventional systems. There is an increasing adoption of GHPs due to their various benefits over conventional heating and cooling systems like boilers, furnaces, air conditioners, and room heaters. One of the significant advantages of GHP is that it offers the benefits of both heating and cooling throughout the year. Additionally, in terms of service life, geothermal pumps have a service life of 20-25 years, whereas air source pumps only have a service life of 10-15 years. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the geothermal heat pump market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market

The geothermal heat pump market covers the following areas:

Geothermal Heat Pump Market Sizing

Geothermal Heat Pump Market Forecast

Geothermal Heat Pump Market Analysis

The report on the geothermal heat pump market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant trends influencing the market growth

The emergence of BEMS is a primary trend in the geothermal heat pump market during the forecast period. Heat pumps are widely used for space heating and cooling in both residential and commercial applications. BEMS stands for Building energy management systems which is a new concept that is used for large energy savings as the emphasis is on energy efficiency and emissions reduction. The BEMS concept is expected to positively impact the market as it is mainly focused on energy efficiency and cost reduction in buildings. Several countries across the world, such as US and China are introducing certain energy standards, such as Energy Star and Three-Star, that rate buildings based on energy consumption and other parameters. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the geothermal heat pump market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high upfront cost is a significant challenge in the geothermal heat pump market during the forecast period. One of the main applications of GHP is for space heating and cooling; therefore, they are widely used in residential buildings. Factors such as consumer preferences and disposable incomes highly influence the deployment of GHPs. One of the significant factors which are impeding the adoption of GHPs in small businesses and enterprises and many households is the high installation costs and price of heat pumps. The capital-intensive nature of these products can pose a significant threat to market growth as several businesses in the market are cost-saving measures that hinder the adoption of these products due to high initial costs. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the geothermal heat pump market growth during the forecast period.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The geothermal heat pump market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and non-residential), type (closed loop system and open loop system), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors for the significant growth of this segment is the increase in the construction of residential buildings, which in turn will fuel the demand for geothermal heat pumps as it is an important part of residential buildings. The residential construction market significantly contributes to the global construction market, and a major portion of the global geothermal heat pump market depends on residential end-users. Hence such factors are expected to drive the geothermal heat pump market growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Bard HVAC

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dandelion Energy Inc.

Danfoss AS

EnergySmart Alternatives LLC

GeoSmart Energy

Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd.

Griffiths Air Conditioning and Electrical Contractors

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kensa Group

Mitsubishi Corp.

NIBE Industrier AB

REMKO GmbH and Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd.

Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG

Trane Technologies Plc

Vaillant GmbH

Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Bard HVAC: The company offers geothermal heat pumps such as Q-TEC-STEP CAPACITY DEHUM Series.

The company offers geothermal heat pumps such as Q-TEC-STEP CAPACITY DEHUM Series. Carrier Global Corp: The company offers geothermal heat pumps such as Infinity, Performance, and Comfort.

The company offers geothermal heat pumps such as Infinity, Performance, and Comfort. Daikin Industries Ltd: The company offers geothermal heat pumps such as SmartSource DOAS WSHP, SmartSource High-efficiency Horizontal WSHP, and SmartSource Compact Vertical and Horizontal WSHP.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The plate and frame heat exchangers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,617.18 million. This plate and frame heat exchangers market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (chemical, power, HVAC, refrigeration, and oil and gas and others), type (gasketed, welded, and brazed), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The diesel engine market share for non-automotive applications is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13.87 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (multi-cylinder and single-cylinder), end-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Geothermal Heat Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,831.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.28 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bard HVAC, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dandelion Energy Inc., Danfoss AS, EnergySmart Alternatives LLC, GeoSmart Energy, Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Griffiths Air Conditioning and Electrical Contractors, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kensa Group, Mitsubishi Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, REMKO GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd., Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG, Trane Technologies Plc, Vaillant GmbH, and Viessmann Climate Solutions SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global geothermal heat pump market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global geothermal heat pump market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Closed loop system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Closed loop system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Closed loop system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Closed loop system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Closed loop system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Open loop system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Open loop system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Open loop system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Open loop system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Open loop system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bard HVAC

Exhibit 111: Bard HVAC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bard HVAC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Bard HVAC - Key offerings

12.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 114: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 124: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 125: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 127: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

12.7 EnergySmart Alternatives LLC

Exhibit 129: EnergySmart Alternatives LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: EnergySmart Alternatives LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: EnergySmart Alternatives LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 135: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 138: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Mitsubishi Corp.

Exhibit 140: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 NIBE Industrier AB

Exhibit 145: NIBE Industrier AB - Overview



Exhibit 146: NIBE Industrier AB - Business segments



Exhibit 147: NIBE Industrier AB - Key news



Exhibit 148: NIBE Industrier AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: NIBE Industrier AB - Segment focus

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 150: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 151: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 153: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 158: Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 159: Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.15 Trane Technologies Plc

Exhibit 161: Trane Technologies Plc - Overview



Exhibit 162: Trane Technologies Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Trane Technologies Plc - Key news



Exhibit 164: Trane Technologies Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Trane Technologies Plc - Segment focus

12.16 Vaillant GmbH

Exhibit 166: Vaillant GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 167: Vaillant GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Vaillant GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

Exhibit 169: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Overview



Exhibit 170: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Viessmann Climate Solutions SE - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio