Geothermal Pizzeria in Naples: The Brainchild of Vincenzo Albertini

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In exploring Italian cuisine, one can make their way to the city of Naples which has landed itself a name as one of the cornerstones of European cuisine, more specifically Italian cuisine by way of the Neapolitan Pizza. This has made a name for itself as an exploration in the magical cross-section between cuisine and history.

Le Sorelle Bandiera Pizzeria in Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) by Vincenzo Albertini Le Sorelle Bandiera Pizzeria in Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) by Vincenzo Albertini

A bit beneath the surface, it becomes apparent that the roles of the local geologists often blur with that of gastronomers. Herein exists the ultimate collision of expertise in the yellow tuff subsoil of Naples which hides many natural wonders and experiences. One such noteworthy experience in particular, is the first geothermal pizzeria ever created!

This geothermal pizzeria is the brainchild of Archaeologist Vincenzo Albertini - President of Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea). He has created this gastronomic marvel, located within the convent area of the Theatines, in the Decumano Maggiore, the heart of Naples. The key to this marvel is that it is literally prepared in the excavated Neapolitan Yellow Tuff. The kitchen comes equipped with tuffaceous chambers for the dough to leaven within, after which they are then cooked in ovens made of the same material.

Vincenzo Albertini cites "The geothermal pizzeria was born after we carried out particular studies and research into both the characteristics of the city subsoil but also of the history of Naples and of pizza. We began by first studying the Greek-Neapolitan bakers who were very famous for their signature sourdough bread. Then we further expanded upon this research by measuring the microclimatic parameters of the city as it stands now, which lead to the discovery of organoleptic properties as reflected in the leavened dough."

In essence, Enzo Albertini reveals that what gives the geothermal pizza its signature qualities is that it is prepared and in tuffaceous chambers in which it leavens for 24 to 48 hours and is then baked in a tuffaceous oven. More specifically, this unique combination of history, geology, archaeology and cuisine can only be found in this marvel of a place - Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea).

While these novelty pizzas are prepared in optimal geothermal conditions underground, they are served with easy access on the streets of Naples. The name of this one of a kind gastronomical marvel of a pizzeria is SORELLE BANDIERA, and it is located inside the ancient Roman theater, not far from Piazza San Gaetano which forms the entrance to Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea). A must-visit on any Naples foodie list!

