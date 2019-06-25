GeoTraq Raises the Standard for Mobile IoT by Joining GSMA

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoTraq Inc. announces their membership to the GSMA with plans to raise the standard for Mobile IoT.

The GSMA is a global organization dedicated to raising standards for the mobile industry. They provide members with resources and guidance that promotes interoperability and maximizes the benefits of IoT for all. As the largest industry committed to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, they see mobile connectivity as a tool for "intelligently connecting everyone and everything to a better future."

Earlier this year, GeoTraq announced their transition from GSM to Mobile IoT networks for connectivity to create a new class of Mobile IoT modules. Mobile IoT refers to low power wide area (LPWA) managed IoT networks in licensed spectrum. LTE-M and NB-IoT networks have been standardized by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and have been classified by the mobile industry as Mobile IoT.

GeoTraq believes their new ultra-small Mobile IoT modules are a game changer for businesses that require simple, low cost IoT solutions with long battery life. GeoTraq has developed two types of connected hardware; a Tracker-Module used for asset tracking and location-based services, along with a Sensor-Module used for remote monitoring.

By utilizing Mobile IoT networks for connectivity, GeoTraq intends to provide secure and reliable service for businesses with tracking and monitoring needs beyond what can be offered through the limited confines of a fixed location or IoT gateway. Equipped with the latest in NB-IoT/LTE-M, low power positioning technology, GeoTraq modules are expected to deliver highly accurate location data for indoor and outdoor positioning. GeoTraq views the emergence and availability of Mobile IoT networks as an essential tool to protect and monitor assets beyond the job site and across the supply chain.

"The speed with which these networks have been standardized and deployed around the world is staggering. They are now available in every major IoT market encouraging the development of innovative new products and services across a wide range of sectors," commented Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. "The market clearly sees the benefit of solutions in licensed spectrum that offer flexibility, adaptability, security and lower cost. They are also future proofed for the 5G era and will support and co-exist with other 5G technologies."

Pierre Parent, General Manager of GeoTraq and 30-year wireless industry veteran, comments "GeoTraq sees Mobile IoT as a long-term solution for connectivity that complements our Simple IoT niche in the IoT/ M2M industries."

GeoTraq intends to use the resources available through their GSMA membership to stay current with the standards necessary for compliance and interoperability. GeoTraq remains on schedule for continued hardware testing and expects submission of its Mobile IoT modules for regulatory certification this summer.

For businesses looking to get on the path to digital transformation, GeoTraq is expected to offer an easy to use, quick to deploy solution that delivers the right data at the right time. Sign up for GeoTraq's monthly newsletter to receive their latest technology updates at www.geotraq.com.

