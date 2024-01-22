GeoVera Announces That Glenn Pomeroy, former CEO of the California Earthquake Authority, Will Join GeoVera

News provided by

GeoVera Insurance Holdings

22 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoVera Insurance Holdings, Ltd., a leading provider of specialty property insurance, today announced that Glenn Pomeroy, longtime CEO of the California Earthquake Authority ("CEA"), will join GeoVera as its Executive Vice President of Marketing and Regulatory Affairs, effective February 1, 2024.

Mr. Pomeroy is an experienced and accomplished insurance executive with over 30 years in the industry. His experience includes serving for eight years as the North Dakota Insurance Commissioner and over 15 years as the CEO of the California Earthquake Authority ("CEA"). Mr. Pomeroy also served a term as President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. At the CEA, Mr. Pomeroy led marketing efforts that helped grow policies in force from 779,000 to over 1.1 million while increasing the CEA's claims-paying capacity from $9.4 billion to over $20 billion.

"We are thrilled to have Glenn join us," said John Forney, President & CEO of GeoVera. "For more than 15 years, Glenn has led the CEA with a passion and vision to grow the number of Californians covered by earthquake insurance. I know him to be a great leader and teammate and look forward to the contributions he will make as we continue to grow our earthquake insurance business."

"Joining GeoVera is a natural continuation of this phase of my career in the California earthquake insurance industry," said Mr. Pomeroy. "GeoVera has been writing earthquake insurance in California since before the CEA was formed, and this is GeoVera's core business. I am grateful for the success we had at the CEA in covering more Californians for this risk and look forward to helping GeoVera continue to move forward."

About GeoVera Insurance Holdings, Ltd.

GeoVera Insurance Holdings, Ltd. Is a provider of specialty property insurance products focused on catastrophe-exposed properties in the earthquake wind markets, operating on both an admitted and surplus lines basis. GeoVera is headquartered in Fairfield, CA with offices in Sheboygan, WI, Jacksonville, FL and Tampa, FL. GeoVera and its subsidiaries maintain a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best. For more information, visit GeoVera.com.

Contact

John Forney
[email protected]

SOURCE GeoVera Insurance Holdings

