GeoWiz Agriculture ELD Announces Inclusion of California Division 14.8. Safety Regulation 34501.2(c)1

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpace Labs provides commercial drivers with the only FMCSA Registered Electronic Logging Device (ELD) for transporters of agricultural commodities (AG) under 49 CFR 395.1(k).

The AG ELD (https://hos4ag.com) not only provides the same features as the big corporate pay-to-play tools like Keeptruckin, Big Road, or Omnitracks, but also provides easy to use powerful patented capabilities specific for agricultural carriers.

(PRNewsfoto/GeoSpace Labs) (PRNewsfoto/GeoSpace Labs)

Starting with the just released version 4.5.3, the complex California 34501.2(c)1 specific rules have been added and can be used leveraging the ELD automation and wizards, making taking advantage of the complicated California rules easy.

Some of the specific considerations in the California rule set is:

16 Hours on duty and eight consecutive hours off duty

112 hours in an eight-day period

A special one time period of not more than 28 consecutive days or a combination of two periods totaling not more than 28 days in a calendar year, to drive for not more than 12 hours during any workday of not more than 16 hours.

Additionally, the AG ELD provides drivers cost savings as it is hundreds of dollars less per year than the comparable yet non-agricultural specific tools, providing a return on investment in as short as a few months.

"Many agriculture drivers and carriers are switching over to our AG friendly ELD when their contracts come due with a current provider, or when they switch from AOBRD to ELD, or when they just get tired of using a big corporate pay-to-play system and having to use work arounds to manually track their AG exemptions, or explain to an officer at roadside how it is really all OK even though the ELD is saying something different," explained David Lady, GeoSpace Labs CEO.

A few examples of improved features:

Detailed map showing driving history, exempt and non-exempt AG locations, and visual feedback to exemptions.

Use the allowed 15 minutes or less of unassigned driving (49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395 4.6.1.6(d)) to move a truck without tripping 1 minute of driving and messing up shift and cycle reset calculations

6 months of data stored on device including ELD, DVIR, FUEL, and IFTA data, and backup to cloud, meaning once logged in the ELD can run without a data subscription which saves money. Three years of data available in the cloud as an option.

Complete official Canadian location database, and ability to reconcile US and Canadian rule sets, switch at the border automatically, and only process rules based upon correct geography

IFTA miles calculated and fuel receipts tracked with no additional fees

Truck maintenance scheduled by date, miles, and with unlimited maintenance items tracked over time

Audit Guard – an internal audit tool to analyze logs against possible CSA points, in real time and for all stored logs, so any items can be corrected quickly before an audit

Ability to edit any past day logs for the past 6 months

There are many other usability and performance improvements that make it the Ag ELD the best ELD to save time and money while maximizing exemption advantages.

GeoSpace Labs provides professional Hours of Service Systems covering AOBRD, ELD, IFTA, and DVIR with 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, and includes deep and unique handling of different exemptions offered by the FMCSA, including unassigned driving, 16 Hour Short-Haul Exception 395.1(o), Agriculture Exemption 395.1(k), 100 Air Mile Short-Haul Exemption 395.1(e)(1), and Vehicles used in oil and gas field operations 395.1(d)(2).

For more information please visit the GeoSpace Labs website at https://geospacelabs.com or call 877.443.6949.

Media Contact:

David Lady

970.646.5865

231727@email4pr.com

SOURCE GeoSpace Labs