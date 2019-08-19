GeoWiz Agriculture ELD Announces New Major APP Release Upgrade

BRUSH, Colo., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpace Labs provides commercial drivers with the only legitimate FMCSA Registered Electronic Logging Device (ELD) for transporters of agricultural commodities (AG) under 49 CFR 395.1(k).

The AG ELD (https://hos4ag.com) not only provides the same features as the big corporate pay-to-play tools like Keeptruckin, Big Road, or Omnitracks, but also provides easy to use powerful patent pending capabilities specific for agricultural carriers.

Additionally, the AG ELD provides drivers cost savings as it is hundreds of dollars less per year than the comparable yet non-agricultural specific tools, providing a return on investment in as short as a few months.

The Geowiz ELD was introduced in the market in 2014 by GeoSpace Labs, and has grown to over 30,000 users across its core and specialized systems. It can be purchased at: https://geowiz.myshopify.com/

"Many agriculture drivers and carriers are switching over to our AG friendly ELD when their contracts come due with a current provider, or when they switch from AOBRD to ELD, or when they just get tired of using a big corporate pay-to-play system and having to use work arounds to manually track their AG exemptions, or explain to an officer at roadside how it is really all OK even though the ELD is saying something different," explained David Lady, Geospace Labs CEO.

On August 16, 2019 version 4.5 of the application was released.

This new version incorporates the evolution on usability and reliability from five years of field usage, and benefits from an extensive driver feedback project conducted in Q2 of 2019 where hundreds of drivers provided direct feedback with new feature requests, tweaks, rule interpretations, and usability.

A few examples of improved features:

Detailed map showing driving history, exempt and non-exempt AG locations, and visual feedback to exemptions.

Use the allowed 15 minutes or less of unassigned driving (49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395 4.6.1.6(d)) to move a truck without tripping 1 minute of driving and messing up shift and cycle reset calculations

Arizona Time zone

Ability to pair ELD units, trucks, and drivers for automated truck assignments and automated correction if wrong truck is selected

6 months of data stored on device including ELD, DVIR, FUEL, and IFTA data, and backup to cloud, meaning once logged in the ELD can run without a data subscription which saves money. Three years of data available in the cloud as an option.

Complete official Canadian location database, and ability to reconcile US and Canadian rule sets, switch at the border automatically, and only process rules based upon correct geography

IFTA miles calculated and fuel receipts tracked with no additional fees

Truck maintenance scheduled by date, miles, and with unlimited maintenance items tracked over time

Audit Guard – an internal audit tool to analyze logs against possible CSA points, in real time and for all stored logs, so any items can be corrected quickly before an audit

Ability to edit any past day logs for the past 6 months

There are many other usability and performance improvements in version 4.5 that make it an amazing ELD tool that saves drivers time and money so they can drive more.

GeoSpace Labs provides professional Hours of Service Systems covering AOBRD, ELD, IFTA, and DVIR with 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, and includes deep and unique handling of different exemptions offered by the FMCSA, including unassigned driving, 16 Hour Short-Haul Exception 395.1(o), Agriculture Exemption 395.1(k), 100 Air Mile Short-Haul Exemption 395.1(e)(1), and Vehicles used in oil and gas field operations 395.1(d)(2).

For more information please visit the GeoSpace Labs website at https://geospacelabs.com or call 877.443.6949.

