GeoWiz Agriculture ELD (HOS4AG) Announces AI for Instant Invoicing & Instant Factoring Integration

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpace Labs provides commercial drivers with the only legitimate FMCSA Registered Electronic Logging Device (ELD) for transporters of agricultural commodities (AG) under 49 CFR 395.1(k).

The AG ELD (https://hos4ag.com) not only provides the same features as the big corporate pay-to-play tools like Keeptruckin, Big Road, or Omnitracks, but now has optional Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can be added to allow invoice and factoring automation to reduce administrative work effort and help drivers get paid fast.

With instant invoicing AI, drivers and companies can now immediately save time, get paid faster, and keep flawless records of payments and monies due, all by just using the AG ELD as normal.

If a factoring agent is used, invoice details can be sent the instant a driver arrives at an agriculture location. If no factoring is used, the driver and company invoice can be emailed immediately upon arrival, and customers can pay by cash, check, or online using one of fifty payment options like PayPal or Stripe, which can include ACH and electronic checks as well as traditional payment methods.

"With our new AI, the entire payment process is automated and integrated into the already deep AG ELD functionality," explained Dr. David Lady, Geospace Labs CEO.

"Since to process commodity sources drivers are already tracking location loading and unloading, they now have the ability for our cloud AI to become their personal bookkeeper and instantly get payments from clients or financial factoring partners," Dr. Lady concluded.

More information about the new instant payment AI is available here: https://proinvoicesoftware.com/

The Geowiz ELD was introduced in the market in 2014 by GeoSpace Labs, and has grown to over 30,000 users across its core and specialized systems.

It can be purchased at: https://geowiz.myshopify.com/collections/agriculture-products-agriculture-exemption-395-1k

GeoSpace Labs provides professional Hours of Service Systems covering AOBRD, ELD, IFTA, and DVIR with 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, and includes deep and unique handling of different exemptions offered by the FMCSA, including unassigned driving, 16 Hour Short-Haul Exception 395.1(o), Agriculture Exemption 395.1(k), 100 Air Mile Short-Haul Exemption 395.1(e)(1), and Vehicles used in oil and gas field operations 395.1(d)(2).

For more information please visit the GeoSpace Labs website at https://geospacelabs.com or call 877.443.6949.

