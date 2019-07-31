Geowiz ELD With No Monthly Fee Releases Version 4.5

BRUSH, Colo., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpace Labs is announcing the release of version 4.5 of its FMCSA Registered Electronic Logging Device (ELD) APP today. The Geowiz ELD provides commercial drivers with the only legitimate no monthly fee ELD product on the market https://eld.cloud.

"We have done extensive research and talked to hundreds of drivers, and there is no question our ELD delivers better functionality for an owner operator than the big pay-to-play corporate systems like Keeptruckin, Big Road, or Omnitracks," noted Dr. David Lady, GeoSpace CEO.

"The value we provide is incredible, and when we talk to drivers switching from other systems, we're surprised to hear that some companies only want to work through a fleet contact not the drivers. We've even heard that some of the pay-to-players will not provide phone support to individual drivers, instead requiring that corporate office personnel send emails to get support."

The Geowiz ELD is built for the owner operator and has the same features as the corporate pay-to-play systems, in some cases greatly improved or expanded features, but doesn't carry the burden of a monthly fee.

If you are paying a monthly fee, or just feel like switching to a better product, the Geowiz ELD can be purchased here: https://geowiz.myshopify.com/.

More information on version 4.5 can be found here: https://geospacelabs.com/45.html

GeoSpace provides professional Hours of Service Systems covering AOBRD, ELD, IFTA, and DVIR with 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, and includes deep and unique handling of different exemptions offered by the FMCSA, including unassigned driving, 16 Hour Short-Haul Exception 395.1(o), Agriculture Exemption 395.1(k), 100 Air Mile Short-Haul Exemption 395.1(e)(1), and Vehicles used in oil and gas field operations 395.1(d)(2).

For more information please visit the GeoSpace Labs website at https://geospacelabs.com or call 877.443.6949.

