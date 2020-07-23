GEP Launches AI-driven AP Automation Platform To Significantly Cut The Cost Of Accounts Payable Operations

CLARK, N.J., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced the launch of its next-gen accounts payable (AP) automation platform to address the market's need for a cloud-native solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve and speed up AP operations. GEP SMART™ AP Automation enables multinational companies to deliver a superior user experience, reduce fraud and compliance risk, drive efficiencies in invoice management, and lower the processing cost per invoice.

By making the AP functionality of GEP SMART — the industry's leading end-to-end cloud procurement software platform that processes millions of invoices annually — available as a stand-alone platform, GEP is providing a proven solution for companies with a pressing need to quickly and easily upgrade their AP operations, as the first stage in their digital transformation. GEP's AP Automation seamlessly integrates with all leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, to accelerate companies' digital transformation.

"Value-driven companies want a modern, proven AP platform that drives digital transformation without breaking the bank or disrupting their entire technology ecosystem," says Dmitriy Lerman, Director of AP Product Management at GEP. "GEP's AP Automation solution is not an upgrade of a legacy system. It is a fresh approach that leverages the power of huge advances in process-enabling technologies — it is AI-native and built from the ground up in the cloud, so it is not only an intelligent, very powerful solution, it is astonishingly cost-efficient, easy to deploy and update."

GEP's stand-alone AP Automation solution, built in the Microsoft Azure cloud, enables multinationals to:

Scale operations with artificial intelligence/machine learning that automates invoice processing and reconciliation, global tax and regulatory compliance, and bolsters fraud controls.

Slash costs from the back office by lowering total cost of AP operations with faster invoice processing.

Drive user adoption and improve supplier management with easy-to-use interfaces, dashboards and customizable workflows.

Integrate quickly and seamlessly into preexisting ERP, financial and third-party platforms.

Continue their long-term digital transformation program by upgrading their AP automation solution cost effectively and lower the total cost of ownership.

GEP AP Automation is now available for purchase and implementation. To learn more, visit our website.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

