GEP Named As 'Top 10 Supply Chain Providers 2021,' By Noted Research Firm HFS

CLARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, is named as one the world's Top 10 Supply Chain Providers 2021 by HFS Research. This report ¾ which analyzes the world's leading supply chain technology, business, and consulting providers by three criteria: innovation, execution, and voice of the customer ¾ recognized GEP for its investments in emerging and digital technologies and client collaboration.

The report highlighted GEP' strengths as:

Pure-play supply chain and procurement solution with a unified consulting, software and managed services to understand how clients work to their drive growth.



GEP NEXXE™ provides cloud-based, AI-powered supply chain software for planning, procurement, inventory and warehouse management, supply chain collaboration, quality management, cost management, supply chain risk management and control tower.



Leader in the sourcing and procurement area of supply chain, with GEP SMART™, the AI-powered, cloud-native software for direct and indirect procurement providing a comprehensive source-to-pay functionality.



Investments in emerging technologies: With GEP MINERVA™, a portfolio of AI technologies that power GEP's software by providing predictive analytics, cognitive capabilities, and decision support tools to deliver productivity and savings.



Client kudos for flexibility and strong skillset of team members to execute the project

About the HFS Top 10 Supply Chain Service Providers 2021 Report

This top 10 research report is based on a comprehensive analysis of supply chain services and solutions. Participating organizations have been assessed across the voice of the customer, ability to execute, and innovation capability. The report looks at supply chain IT, business, and consulting services across supply chain planning, order management, inventory management, sourcing and procurement, aftermarket services, and sustainability.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.



