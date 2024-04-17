GEP NAMED 'LEADER' IN GLOBAL PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE PLATFORMS BY TOP ANALYST FIRM FOR FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW

I SG cites GEP's continuing innovation with AI, low-code/no-code and sustainability tools

Comes on the heels of also being recognized as leader in recently announced ISG study of procurement services

Cements GEP as the ideal global partner for transforming procurement, supply chain and business operations

CLARK, N.J., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it has been named Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement Software Platforms Global, for the fourth year in a row. Download a complimentary copy of ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement Platforms 2024 here.

GEP's chief marketing officer Al Girardi, explained, "At a time when business is transforming procurement to mitigate inflation and global uncertainty, GEP's ability to integrate consulting, managed services and software makes us the ideal strategic partner for companies in driving competitive advantage, resilience, cost savings and shareholder value. GEP is the only firm globally that provides end-to-end procurement and supply chain strategy, managed services and technology solutions under one umbrella, providing one-handshake solution for clients."

ISG Provider Lens' lead analyst Bruce Guptill, explains, "GEP's continuing innovation with AI, low-code/no-code, sustainability tools, end-to-end supply-chain-through-procurement suite and strategic partnerships enhance the firm's value, making it a Leader in procurement software platforms and solutions."

"We're even more excited about our future because with the industry's first AI-driven, low-code platform, built with AI from the ground up, we better enable our customers to identify savings and supplier risk, and drive sustainable value chains," said Girardi.

ISG cites GEP SOFTWARE's strengths as:

Microsoft Azure, OpenAI and Marketplace: GEP'S integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its software, enabling an intuitive AI interface for data analysis, process automation and decision-making, coupled with availability of its GEP SMART source-to-pay solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Software-plus-services leadership: One of only a select few companies where its software platforms and associate tools are complemented by its own procurement and supply chain consulting, transformation, implementation and managed services. QUANTUM step toward low-code AI: GEP QUANTUM, an AI-powered low-code platform, empowers users with minimal technical expertise to create custom applications and workflows, and leverages AI for improved efficiency and productivity.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage. ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm with more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

GEP Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: [email protected]

