GEP NAMED THE WORLD'S #1 PROCUREMENT TRANSFORMATION PARTNER BY PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

Cites GEP's integrated consulting and AI software as the industry gold standard for turning procurement into a strategic growth lever

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, today announced that Procurement Magazine has ranked GEP as the world's top Procurement Transformation Partner, citing the company's unique combination of deep consulting expertise and proprietary technology platforms.

In naming GEP the global leader, Procurement Magazine wrote: "GEP stands at the pinnacle of procurement transformation through its unique combination of consulting expertise and proprietary technology platforms." The publication highlighted GEP's end-to-end capabilities, including strategy development, category management, sourcing execution, digital transformation and managed services, all delivered on a unified global platform.

A "procurement transformation partner," the publication notes, is the trusted firm organizations rely on to redesign how procurement works — improving strategy, digitizing processes, strengthening supplier relationships, and creating long-term, measurable value.

A Distinctive Model for Delivering Measurable Impact

GEP's approach integrates strategic advisory, hands-on implementation and managed services, helping clients modernize procurement operating models, reduce costs, enhance transparency and build resilience across global supply chains. Its AI-native platforms — including GEP SMART™, GEP NEXXE™ and GEP QI™ — provide the digital backbone for large-scale transformation.

"This ranking reflects the trust our clients place in our people and our AI software. We help enterprises navigate today's complex, tariff-laden global environment through AI-powered solutions and a global team of consultants to turn procurement into a strategic sustainable growth lever," said Subhash Makhija, CEO and co-founder of GEP.

About GEP

GEP® delivers AI-powered procurement and supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value. Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver procurement and supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including more than 550 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top procurement and supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others. Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit http://www.gep.com/.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GEP