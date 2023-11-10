GEP SMART SOFTWARE WINS THE PRESTIGIOUS PROCUREMENT LEADERS APAC 2023 SOLUTION PROVIDER AWARD FOR PROCUREMENT

  • Cements GEP SMART as the gold standard for global organizations transforming procurement and supply chain operations

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced GEP SMART has been named winner of the prestigious Procurement Leaders Asia Pacific 2023 Solution Provider for Procurement Award at its annual awards in Singapore.

Procurement Leaders selected GEP SMART because it "demonstrates the most impactful and valuable software for procurement." This is the latest award for GEP SMART, which is used in 120 countries and sets the standard, transforming how the world's leading companies create greater value from their direct and indirect spend.

"We introduced GEP SMART to upend the status quo, which was led by bureaucratic legacy providers that required staggering, multi-year investments, trapping frustrated companies in failed deployments in perpetuity," said Al Girardi, GEP's chief marketing officer. "Our customers are among the very best performance- and result-driven enterprises in the world, and they choose GEP SMART because they seek a marked leap in digital innovation, impact and value." 

"We're even more excited about the future because GEP SMART now sits on our new, AI-first, low-code platform, GEP QUANTUM, enabling clients to apply AI to drive efficiency, automation, agility and visibility into all procurement, ESG, and supply chain functions to achieve maximum ROI," added Girardi.  

GEP SMART is a one-stop technology platform that is changing the way many procurement organizations operate. GEP SMART is used by some of the biggest firms in the world, with the product unifying all procurement activities, eliminating duplication, maximizing visibility and optimizing results. 

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

