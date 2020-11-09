GEP SMART Wins Best Procurement Software Award At World Procurement Awards, For Second Year In A Row, Cementing Industry Leadership

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that it has won the world's most prestigious award for procurement software: Best Procurement Technology Award, at the 14th Annual World Procurement Awards in London.

This is the second year in a row that GEP's cloud-native, AI-powered unified source-to-pay solution has taken the industry's top honors for procurement software, establishing GEP SMART as the gold standard for global organizations transforming procurement and supply chain operations.

Explaining why GEP SMART won for the second straight year, Procurement Leaders' distinguished panel of judges stated: "In short, GEP SMART is a one-stop technology platform that is changing the way many procurement organizations operate. GEP SMART is used by some of the biggest firms in the world, with the product unifying all procurement activities, eliminating duplication, maximizing visibility and optimizing results."

"We introduced GEP SMART to upend the status quo, which was led by bureaucratic legacy providers that required staggering, multi-year investments, trapping frustrated companies in failed deployments in perpetuity," said Al Girardi, GEP's chief marketing officer. "Our customers are among the very best performance- and result-driven enterprises in the world, and they choose GEP SMART because they seek a marked leap in digital innovation, impact and value. Today, GEP SMART is used in 120 countries and sets the standard, transforming how the world's leading companies create greater value from their direct and indirect spend."

"We're even more excited about the future of GEP SMART. We're continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and advanced process automation to enable global companies to navigate global supply chain disruptions, and mitigate supplier risk to dramatically improve their financial results," added Girardi.

Not only did the judges give GEP SMART the highest score in the Technology category, they also ranked it among the highest in the entire Procurement Leaders Award program. The judges specifically stated that GEP SMART:

Is the state-of-the-art leader with strong plans in place to remain ahead of the rest, especially with its rapid improvements in AI and big data analytics

Is an excellent, innovative platform with predictive purchasing

Releases businesses' core procurement function to focus on strategy and emerging issues

Demonstrates the use of new technologies and transformative procurement approaches

Provides good evidence from world-class companies about how it transformed their lives and brought in multi-fold advantages with a vast range of tools in direct and indirect procurement

To learn more about why GEP won, visit https://www.gep.com/software/gep-smart. The World Procurement Awards, hosted by Procurement Leaders in London, is an annual event that brings together more than 1,000 senior procurement executives from across the world to mark and celebrate excellence in procurement. GEP, which provides strategic consulting and managed services in addition to transformative procurement and supply chain solutions, was also named a finalist in Best Procurement Consultancy. In addition to winning the 2019 Best Procurement Technology Award, GEP was also named Best P2P Specialist Provider at the World Procurement Awards in 2018.

This award comes on the heels of GEP SMART being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites. GEP is frequently recognized by top industry leaders and analysts for its cloud-native procurement and supply chain software, including, most recently, as a Leader in the Spend Matters SolutionMap Rankings across the entire Source-to-Pay domain. GEP has also been ranked a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, IDC MarketScape report for Cloud Procurement Software, and the Forrester Wave™ report for eProcurement Software. GEP has also received top honors from Ardent Partners, PayStream, and Quadrant Solutions.

