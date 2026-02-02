GEP SOFTWARE SELECTED BY CANADA'S CENTRAL 1 CREDIT UNION TO TRANSFORM PROCUREMENT OPERATIONS

Leading financial cooperative to deploy GEP's AI-driven Source-to-Pay (S2P) and Contract Management platform to drive efficiency, visibility and compliance

CLARK, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Central 1 Credit Union, a cooperative aggregator of payments, treasury, clearing and settlement services in Canada, has selected GEP SOFTWARE™ to transform its procurement operations through a unified Source-to-Pay (S2P) and Intelligent Contract Management (ICM) platform.

With offices in Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario, Central 1 plays a vital role in Canada's cooperative banking ecosystem, working with Canadian credit unions, challenger banks and fintechs to help them move money and make money. With assets of $9.5 billion as of September 30, 2025, Central 1 supports more than five million Canadians through its clients nationwide.

By adopting GEP SOFTWARE, Central 1 will streamline sourcing, contracting, supplier management and purchasing across its enterprise, strengthening operational efficiency, governance and transparency.

GEP SOFTWARE will enable Central 1 to:

Digitize and integrate procurement, contract and supplier management processes on a single AI-driven platform,

Enhance visibility and compliance across sourcing and spend categories,

Automate and accelerate contracting and procurement workflows to improve productivity and control risk, and

Unlock new value through data-driven insights and stronger supplier collaboration.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART ™, the world's best procurement software , and GEP NEXXE ™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN ™ to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP Qi, the industry's leading Agentic AI-native platform. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data, semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com .

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg