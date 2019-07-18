GEP Wins Top Honors in Procurement Consulting at CIPS Supply Management Asia Awards in Singapore

CLARK, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading global provider of software and services for procurement and supply chain management to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it was named a winner in the Best Procurement Consultancy Project category at the CIPS Supply Management Asia Awards 2019, held recently in Singapore.

Respected as a benchmark for excellence, the CIPS Supply Management Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in procurement and supply chain.

GEP was honored for transforming the procurement operations of a Fortune 500 CPG company, delivering hundreds of millions in bottom-line savings and massive improvements in operational efficiency in a multi-year engagement. Another GEP project — source-to-pay transformation for a large global F&B company — was also short-listed for the award in the Best Procurement Consultancy Project category.

GEP, unique among global business solutions providers, offers unified business transformation solutions that combine global capabilities in strategic management consulting, managed services and the industry's leading procurement and supply chain software platform — SMART by GEP®.

Long recognized as a thought leader in the procurement and supply chain space, GEP routinely receives high marks from analysts for its innovative and very effective use of digital technologies in operations and services delivery.

