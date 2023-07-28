Gerald H. Acker confirmed as IJC United States' Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The International Joint Commission (IJC) is pleased to announce that the appointment of Gerald (Jerry) Acker as US Section chair has been confirmed by the US Senate.

Mr. Acker is the founder of Goodman Acker P.C. and served as a managing partner from 1993 – 2022. Having received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in 1977, he went on to earn a Juris Doctorate in 1981 from Wayne State University Law School. Early in his studies, Mr. Acker interned in the United States Congress and has remained active in state and federal politics by serving on several national finance committees. Mr. Acker was elected as President of the Michigan Association for Justice in 2012 and remains a member of the Bar in the state of Michigan and the District of Columbia. He succeeds Ms. Jane Corwin, who served from 2019 – 2022.

The IJC prevents and resolves disputes between the United States of America and Canada under the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty and pursues the common good of both countries as an independent and objective advisor to the two governments. US and Canadian Commissioners work together to play a binational oversight role, in matters involving water quality and quantity issues on the topics and in the basins where the governments have requested the IJC's assistance.

