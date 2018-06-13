Geraldine Vaughan Appointed President of Tufts Health Freedom Plan

"Gerri's background gives her a fundamental understanding of how to build effective, collaborative relationships," said Michael Rose, CEO of Southern New Hampshire Health and a member of the Tufts Health Freedom Plan's Board of Directors. "She is a dynamic leader known for bringing both vision and innovation to the organizations in which she has served. I know I speak on behalf of the entire board when I say Gerri will contribute greatly to Tufts Health Freedom Plan's continued success in the market."

Most recently Vaughan was at Rush Health, a health care system in Chicago, serving as the chief operating officer. Prior to Rush Health, she worked at Circle Health in Lowell, Mass., in roles ranging from senior vice president of network integration to executive director of the physician's organization. Her prior experience also includes provider contracting and performance management roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and at Tufts Health Plan.

President and CEO of Catholic Medical Center, Joseph Pepe, M.D., said: "Integrating what physicians, hospitals and health plans do best is at the heart of Tufts Health Freedom Plan. Our combined strengths result in developing clinical care management programs that keep our patients and members healthy. I know Gerri's experience in creating meaningful collaborations will enhance our vision for what Tufts Health Freedom Plan can do for its members."

"Tufts Health Freedom Plan is a unique collaboration that aligns the core competencies of strong provider systems and an innovative health plan - all committed to quality and excellence - to deliver value to the market. I am very excited to lead these efforts to ensure we continue to look for meaningful ways to improve the affordability of health care for New Hampshire's employers, their employees and their families," said Vaughan.

Vaughan is a past fellow of the Massachusetts Health Leadership College, a member of the Physician/Hospital Integration Collaborative of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association and has completed the American Health Insurance Plans' executive leadership program. She received her M.B.A. from Southern New Hampshire University and her B.S. from the University of New Hampshire.

About Tufts Health Freedom Plan

Established in 2015, Tufts Health Freedom Plan offers innovative health plan options for employers and superior care management programs for their employees. It is a first of its kind joint venture in New Hampshire, formed by Tufts Health Plan and Granite Health, out of the shared commitment to coordinating care and promoting evidence-based care practices to achieve the best health outcomes for members and reduce health care costs over time.

The five founding Granite Health systems are Catholic Medical Center, Concord Hospital, LRGHealthcare, Southern New Hampshire Health and Wentworth-Douglass Health System.

For more information, visit https://thfp.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Sonya Hagopian

Sonya_Hagopian@Tufts-Health.com

617-972-1090

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geraldine-vaughan-appointed-president-of-tufts-health-freedom-plan-300665852.html

SOURCE Tufts Health Freedom Plan

Related Links

https://thfp.com

