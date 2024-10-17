Gérard Bertrand Unveils French Cancan, a New Line of Organic Sparkling Wines, in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed winemaker Gérard Bertrand, along with his daughter and creative director, Emma Bertrand, proudly introduces French Cancan, an exciting collection of organic and Brut Nature sparkling wines, to the vibrant U.S. wine scene. Rooted in French tradition and inspired by modernity, French Cancan is poised to reflect the art of sparkling wine with its three distinct expressions: White, Rosé and Orange.

Produced in the impressive terroirs of southern France, where sparkling wine originated in 1531, French Cancan brings a taste of history to the present. Each bottle is a celebration of balance and elegance, marrying classic grape varieties with Mediterranean varieties against a lively backdrop of bubbles that bridges tradition and contemporary style.

French Cancan White offers crisp, citrus notes and a mineral finish, making it ideal as an aperitif. French Cancan Rosé enchants with delicate red fruit aromas and floral undertones, adding a fresh and refined touch to any occasion. Finally, the truly distinctive French Cancan Orange presents exotic, complex notes of stone fruit and brioche, perfect for pairing with a cheese platter, gourmet meals, or for experimenting with creative cocktails.

"French Cancan isn't just a wine; it's a celebration in every bottle," says Gérard Bertrand. "We've drawn from the rich history of French winemaking and added our own bold touch. The result is a collection that's not only chic and refined, but also exciting and unexpected. With French Cancan, we give wine lovers the opportunity to explore sparkling wines in a whole new light, where tradition meets innovation."

Each cuvée in the French Cancan range is made from meticulously selected organic grapes, handled with care, minimizing the time between harvest and vinification to preserve their aromatic potential. The wine, which includes reserve wines going back to 2020, is aged for six months, part of which is spent on the lees, giving it fine bubbles and a refined, delicate character. Produced without any added sugar, French Cancan is truly a "Brut Nature."

About Gérard Bertrand

Gérard Bertrand is a leading winemaker and ambassador of the Mediterranean art de vivre. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and quality, Gérard Bertrand's wines are celebrated worldwide for their unique expression of terroir.

