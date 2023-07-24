Gerard Fox Law Loses Another Case Arising Out Of CNBC's The Profit, Judge Awards Sanctions

Marcus Lemonis

On the heels of losing $30 million case in Los Angeles, New York judge orders sanctions against Fox's clients for proceeding knowingly with barred claims and making "bogus legal arguments"

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Lemonis and other defendants prevailed yet again in a case filed by Gerard Fox Law PC related to the CNBC show The Profit.

On July 19, 2023, the Supreme Court of the State of New York granted a motion for sanctions filed by Lemonis and the other defendants. This decision comes less than three weeks after it was revealed that a separate case related to The Profit filed by Gerard Fox Law PC in California was rejected in arbitration, with Fox's client being ordered to pay more than $7 million in attorneys' fees and costs. 

In finding sanctions appropriate against Nicolas Goureau, Stephanie Menkin, and Gooberry Corp., the New York court noted that Gerard Fox Law PC made "bogus legal arguments" and "proceed[ed] knowingly with barred claims."  The court noted that Gerard Fox Law PC "spoke out of both sides of their mouths" and "misleadingly suggested" facts that were not true, "hiding" the complete truth from the court.

"There isn't much left to say beyond what respected judges around the country are saying when presented with these nonsense claims," Lemonis said. "We are pleased that once again there will be consequences for the claims Gerard Fox brought on behalf of his clients and we of course will continue to fight back against every one of these baseless lawsuits."

 A copy of the relevant court order can be found here.

Media Contact – Rob Busweiler: [email protected] 

SOURCE Marcus Lemonis

