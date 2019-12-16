Gerard Keating Joins Globalization Partners as Chief Technology Officer

"Gerard is a technology leader with a proven track record of digitizing fantastic service companies for scalability and ensuring maximum client satisfaction by making sure everything clients need is at their fingertips," said Nicole Sahin, CEO, Globalization Partners . "His experience is critical to our mission of continuing to build our Global Expansion Platform™ comprised of people, infrastructure, and technology that enables our customers to expand anywhere in the world compliantly in a matter of days. I am thrilled to have Gerard as part of our team."

Mr. Keating will establish and execute Globalization Partners' technical vision, strategy, and plans for growth and product expansion. Prior to Globalization Partners, Mr. Keating spearheaded and devised a scalable and customer-oriented technology platform for Indigo Ag, resulting in the company being ranked #1 on CNBC's 2019 Disrupter 50 list. Before that, he was executive vice president of products and senior vice president of engineering at DataXu. Mr. Keating also held leadership positions at Nokia, Enpocket, and e-tractions.

"Globalization Partners is the market leader in enabling organizations to expand internationally, and we are just at the beginning of the massive opportunity we have ahead of us," said Gerard Keating, Chief Technology Officer, Globalization Partners. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to build on the company's already scalable and compliant Global Expansion Platform™ and am pleased to be a part of Globalization Partners' future growth."

Keating's appointment comes during a period of sustained high growth for the company. In this year alone, the company has already more than doubled its number of internal employees and grew its customer base by over 100 percent. In addition, Globalization Partners has developed a deep bench of experts with strengths in international business, labor law, payment, and employment requirements, resulting in an unmatched 95 percent client approval rating.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and California, and regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Singapore, Brazil, and Mexico.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data. To find out more, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

