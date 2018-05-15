Gerardo Cortina Retires From The Board Of Directors Of MFC Bancorp Ltd.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Bancorp Ltd. ("MFC") announced that Gerardo Cortina has retired from the board of directors of MFC effective today in order to focus on and pursue his own outside ventures.

The Corporation wishes to thank Mr. Cortina for his service to MFC and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

