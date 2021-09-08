Gerber® and New Mom Meghan Trainor Invite Parents to Share Babies First Tastes for Chance to Win Baby Food for a Year

The new 2020 - 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recognize that ages six to 24 months is a key time to build healthy eating patterns with a variety of foods such as vegetables, fruits and whole grains, and starting solid foods is the first step. However, beginning this journey can often bring parents additional stress as they question what and how much is right to feed baby. That is why Gerber and Meghan Trainor are inviting parents to celebrate and share on Instagram all the messy, imperfect, and joyful moments that come with baby's first tastes.

"Since our founding over 90 years ago, Gerber has been committed to feeding generations of little ones the highest quality baby food. But we also want to offer parents resources and opportunities to make their feeding moments joyful and filled with celebration," said Mohini Joshi, vice president of marketing at Gerber. "From our recent Photo Search program to our Climate Forward Nutrition ambition, we are constantly looking for ways to ensure that we're doing everything we can to support parents and help all Gerber babies thrive."

Continuing to lead the industry in experience and innovation, Gerber's dedicated team of agriculture experts partner directly with growers, many of which have been with the brand for generations, to grow the fruits and vegetables that go into the brand's purees. Every fruit and vegetable in Gerber purees is traceable back to the farms and fields where they were grown. But not only that – Gerber purees, which pass over 100 quality checks from farm to highchair, offer babies the nourishment and quality nutrition they need while giving parents the ease and reassurance they crave.

"When Daryl and I started to get ready to feed Riley solid foods, we didn't know where to start and we were super nervous," said Trainor. "But the first taste milestone for Riley was so much more fun than we imagined, and now we get excited to feed him every day. Gerber makes it easy for us to offer Riley a bunch of different fruits and veggies and they have helped to make this journey so much less stressful."

To help parents and babies enjoy these first taste moments, Gerber also has a suite of services and tools for nutritional guidance and support backed by a team of experts (registered dietitians, feeding experts, lactation and sleep consultants, and more). From MyGerber Baby Experts, your 24/7 personal baby expert who's there at every step to answer parents' questions, to Subscription boxes filled with organic nutritious product curated for baby's developmental stage, to all the food and educational resources offered from the brand, Gerber works to ensure babies get the nutritious options they need.

To learn more about how to enter to receive free baby food for a year or Gerber's resources on introducing solids, visit gerber.com/firsttastes

