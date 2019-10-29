Gerber And TerraCycle Partner To Launch National Recycling Program

Participation in the program is easy – parents can simply sign up on the Gerber Recycling Program page at https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/gerber and mail in packaging that is not municipally recyclable using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"Through this free recycling program, Gerber is offering parents an easy way to divert waste from landfills by providing a responsible way to dispose of certain hard-to-recycle baby food packaging," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "By collecting and recycling these items, families can demonstrate their respect for the environment not only through the products that they choose for their children, but also with how they dispose of the packaging."

As an added incentive, for every pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle through the Gerber Recycling Program, collectors can earn $1 to donate to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

Gerber believes the baby food industry should help create a world where babies thrive, and this partnership is one of many steps toward its goal to achieve 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025. "We're thrilled to partner with TerraCycle as part of our broader sustainable packaging efforts," said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. "We know every parent's top priority is to ensure a healthy, happy future for their baby. Our commitment to sustainability is rooted in giving parents a hand in making their baby's future that much brighter."

Gerber was founded on the ambition to give babies the best start in life. That's why their work doesn't stop at nutrition. As the world's largest baby food company, Gerber has upheld some of the industry's strongest agricultural standards through its Clean Field Farming™ practices, and is committed to reducing energy use, water use and carbon emissions in its factories.

The Gerber Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.TerraCycle.com.

About Gerber

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

About Nestlé

Nestlé in the United States is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for individuals and families, for our thriving and resilient communities, and for the planet. We are transforming our product portfolio by focusing on high-growth categories, including pet care, bottled water, coffee, consumer health and infant nutrition, and offering brands people love. With more than 48,000 employees across 36 states, Nestlé in the U.S. offers a wide portfolio of food and beverage products for people and their pets throughout their lives. Nestlé in the U.S. consists of seven main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nestlé Waters North America, Nestlé Nutrition, Nestlé Professional, Nespresso, Nestlé Health Science and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company. The United States is Nestlé S.A.'s largest market with combined product sales in the United States totaling more than $28 billion in 2018. For more information, visit NestleUSA.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.TerraCycle.com.

SOURCE Gerber

