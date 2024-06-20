Gerber also earns the most First 1,000 Day Promise certifications – the most comprehensive of all Clean Label Project certifications.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber, the leader in early childhood nutrition for almost 100 years, has now been awarded with the most Clean Label Project certifications of any baby food brand, including 51 newly certified foods this month. This achievement builds on Gerber's longstanding commitment to rigorous testing, quality checks, and high safety standards.

Gerber announces Clean Label Project Certifications of now more than 80 products, the most of any baby food brand.

"Today is a proud moment for Gerber and our employees, who work tirelessly to ensure our foods exceed parents' expectations for quality and safety," said Chandra Kumar, President of Nestlé Infant Nutrition. "Gerber has fed more than 250 million babies, including our own. It's a huge responsibility, and we take it very seriously. To be recognized for leading the category in achieving the most Clean Label Project certifications is enormously gratifying."

Clean Label Project was founded to bring greater transparency in consumer product labelling, including information on heavy metals. Through category-specific benchmarking, Clean Label Project establishes superiority thresholds for purity, and certifies products whose results are in the top 33% of their category.

"Clean Label Project helps ensure consumers have the information they need to make healthier, safer, and more informed choices for their families," said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "When it comes to baby food, our certifications let parents and caregivers know that the foods they're buying have been rigorously tested for heavy metals, pesticides and more – and that the foods meet our strict standards."

The Clean Label Project's First 1,000 Day Promise certification requires third party testing for process and packaging contaminants, chemical contaminants, and heavy metals to meet the non-profit's highest quality standards. Compliance requires randomized, unannounced sampling & testing.

The Clean Label Project Purity Award evaluates products for substances including chemicals of concern, industrial and environmental toxins, and contaminants that have the long-term potential to adversely affect health. The Clean Label Project Pesticide Free certification focuses on meeting consumers' desire to minimize exposure to commonly used pesticides in foods.

Clean Label Project uses benchmarked data to compare individual product test results to the test results of the best-selling products in the same product category. In the process, Clean Label Project reveals to brands how their ingredient supply chain and quality assurance systems fare compared to industry leaders and then shares with consumers what brands are taking the extra steps to minimize consumer exposure to known chemicals of concern.

Gerber has received the highest level of Clean Label Project certification - The First 1,000 Day Promise - for products in all its food categories, including cereals, purees, snacks and meals.

To learn more about Gerber's Clean Label Project Certified products, commitment to quality nutrition and unique agriculture practices, visit gerber.com/quality.

ABOUT GERBER

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1927 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. We carefully craft all our recipes to exceed your high standards and to help your family thrive. Gerber's network of nutrition experts, dietitians, and scientists come together to design every product and ensure every detail is refined before beginning to grow, source and make products to meet our quality standards and exceed consumer expectations. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

ABOUT CLEAN LABEL PROJECT

Clean Label Project is a national non-profit and standards development organization with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labelling. Clean Label Project uses retail sampling and testing to benchmark product quality and purity of America's best-selling food and consumer products, conduct consumer product investigations, publish peer-reviewed studies, and award Clean Label Project's coveted evidence-based certifications. Learn more about Clean Label Project at www.CleanLabelProject.org.

