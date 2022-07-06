Gerber Announces New 1st Food® Puree Flavor Offerings in Natural Corn and Mango to Expand Flavor Profile and Increase Access to Variety of Exciting Flavors for Baby

"Our new purees were inspired by parents' desire for increased variety of flavors that help baby expand their palates and continue to explore new tastes and textures in a safe, developmentally appropriate way," said Mohini Joshi, vice president of marketing at Gerber. "With these new purees, parents can continue the exciting 'first taste moment' with their children, preparing them for a bright future and appreciation for all the diverse flavors of the world."

Gerber® Natural 1st Foods® Corn is made from whole kernel corn and provides 2g (10% DV) of protein, 2g of fiber and 25% DV of potassium per serving, as well as a developmentally appropriate puree texture for baby. Gerber® Natural 1st Foods® Mango has 20% DV of potassium per serving, 2 ½ servings of fruit per jar and contains no added sugar, artificial flavors, or colors.

"Considering that potassium is a nutrient commonly lacking in babies' diets, the dietary guidelines for infants encourage parents to look for vegetables and fruit as a source of potassium," said Marina Chaparro, RD and Gerber pediatric consultant. Gerber's new flavors, Corn and Mango, provide babies opportunities to appreciate the diverse flavors of the world in a nutritious, approachable, and safe form. They provide potassium, protein, and fiber: all key nutrients for a baby's growth and development. "Furthermore, studies show that the more exposure babies have to different flavors at an early age, the less likely they will reject them when they grow up."

"Traditionally, corn is challenging to introduce to baby due to the size and texture. By offering corn in a developmentally appropriate texture for babies, Gerber is providing a traditional vegetable in a delicious and easy-to-eat form."

Parents can purchase Gerber® Natural 1st Foods® Corn and Gerber® Natural 1st Foods® Mango at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, and Kroger. For more information, please visit Gerber.com.

ABOUT GERBER

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

Media Contact:

Sierra Martin

[email protected]

SOURCE Gerber