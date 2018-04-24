Gerber Announces New AccuMark® Platform Version 11 Supporting a Fully Integrated Design to Product Workflow

The AccuMark 11 Platform allows companies to embrace their digital reality – giving them tools from design, grading, marker making, 3D simulation to production – allowing efficiency throughout the entire workflow.

Software advancements include:

AccuMark 2D – more than 259 new features including digital print file creation that is automated with batch processing. Enhancements in Version 11 allow AccuMark users to customize and scale image placement and save patterns in full scale PDF formats. Version 11 also supports increased image sizes, notch types in digital print files and longer marker lengths.

AccuMark 3D – version 11 includes the integration of the Avametric fabric simulation engine which not only enhances the realism of fabric thickness and draping it also connects 3D for design with e-Commerce for virtual try on leading to measurably higher shopper conversion rates. A new library of avatars has also been added that includes extended sizes for women up to U.S. size 24 and men up to U.S. size 58.

AccuPlan™ – V11 continues to expand on integrating the manufacturing workflow from ERP order to finished product. With AccuPlan V11, users can now customize a work order containing the elements that are needed to import work orders from their ERP system. AccuMark, AccuNest™ and AccuPlan together with equipment from Gerber allow for end-to-end management of production orders via integrated cut tickets, and customers can view production efficiency data via GERBERconnect™.

"Whether you are upgrading your existing AccuMark or purchasing a completely new system, Version 11 of the AccuMark Platform will enhance design throughput," continued McFadden. "Capabilities in digital printing and 3D for fast fashion cycles will help companies stay on trend by delivering new lines to consumers rapidly."

The AccuMark Platform includes a family of products designed to help companies unleash creative vision and embrace their digital reality. The software is the gold standard for intelligent pattern design, grading, marker making and production planning. It helps increase productivity and accelerate time to market.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 130 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

