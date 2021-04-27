Gerber® Announces Search for 2021 Spokesbaby With New Addition of Chief Growing Officer Title

ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber, leader in early childhood nutrition, is taking its 2021 Photo Search to the next level by introducing its latest coveted C-suite position of Chief Growing Officer. In honor of the program's 11-year anniversary, this year's Photo Search winner will not only serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, but also hold an important and adorable honorary role on Gerber's Executive Committee. In a world full of CEOs, CMOs, COOs, and CFOs, Gerber's CGO will get a chance to prove they're the perfect fit for the role by offering Gerber's executive team guidance on what little ones everywhere need to grow strong, stay nourished and thrive.

Applicants for this position must be between 0 and 48 months old, have an infectious giggle and shining personality, as well as the ability to melt hearts with cuteness—no corporate experience required. From April 27 to May 10, parents or legal guardians are encouraged to submit their little one's photo and application on Gerber's submission portal to have their child serve as Chief Growing Officer and Gerber Spokesbaby for the year.

"As part of our mantra to do anything for baby, each year we strive to make Photo Search bigger and better. In honor of the program's 11-year anniversary, we're excited to give Gerber families something new and exciting," said Mohini Joshi, Gerber Vice President of Marketing. "Our Chief Growing Officer's adorable roles and responsibilities are sure to make Gerber's 2021 Photo Search a year like NO other and provide executive leadership new inspiration to help babies thrive."

Launched more than a decade ago, Photo Search was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber's iconic baby logo. Photo Search celebrates babies from all backgrounds and the promise to do "Anything for Baby".

The prize package includes the opportunity to be featured on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, a $25,000 cash prize, and a selection of Gerber products to ensure that all babies get off to the best possible start.

To find out more details about the Chief Growing Officer role, parents can head to the job application at photosearch.gerber.com. Applications are open from Tuesday, April 27 at 9:00 a.m. EST to Monday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

