Gerber Childrenswear Celebrates 40 Years of the 'True Original' Onesies® Bodysuits

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you've had a baby or been a baby in the last 40 years, chances are you've donned a Onesies® bodysuit by Gerber Childrenswear. Parents have consistently depended on the simple staple to change and dress their babies with comfort and ease. This year, the brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary of the one that started it all, the iconic Gerber Childrenswear's Onesies® brand bodysuit.

Loved by generations of parents, the Onesies® brand bodysuit has become the baby clothing essential that parents rely upon more than any other item. Gerber Childrenswear is honoring the Onesies® brand bodysuit by debuting two limited-time designs, "one of a kind" and "true original" prints, for a special price of $.40 each (limit one per customer) while quantities last. For each one purchased, Gerber Childrenswear will donate an assortment of Onesies® brand bodysuits to Delivering Good, a nonprofit that provides families and individuals impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise. Parents can get their $.40 Onesies® bodysuit now at GerberChildrenswear.com.

"Onesies® brand bodysuits are a staple that parents can count on when dressing their babies and it's often one of the first items of clothing they'll ever wear," said Maria Montaño, President and CEO of Gerber Childrenswear. "Over the 40 years, the bodysuit design itself has hardly changed, which speaks to the quality and function of simple features like the expandable lap shoulder and snap closure for easy dressing. For the 40th year milestone, we really wanted to distinguish the timeless originality of the bodysuits with two limited-edition prints for a special low price of 40 cents to commemorate 40 years."

Gerber Childrenswear is also launching a second special-edition decades pack dedicated to favorite trends and fads from the 1980's, 1990's, 2000's and 2010's. Each of the past four decades will have its own special print mimicking nostalgic styles from that time, from the "totally rad" style marking the 1980's to the "#imsoextra" design for the 2010's. While trends come and go, the Onesies® brand bodysuit quality, function, and value provided to parents has remained the same.

To launch the pack, Gerber Childrenswear is partnering with 90's icon Danielle Fishel, known for her role as Topanga Lawrence in Boy Meets World. Within the decades pack will be a one-of-a-kind Onesies® brand bodysuit for the 90's decade inspired by the beloved TV show and Fishel's career: The "Baby Meets World" Onesies® bodysuit. Parents, 90's kids and fans can follow @DanielleFishel on Instagram where she will give 40 winners the chance to enter and win their own Onesies® decades pack. The decades pack is available for purchase now while supplies last for $24.95 at GerberChildrenswear.com.

"Not only did I just have my second baby, but I happened to turn 40 this year too, so it feels like the perfect time to celebrate 40 years of the iconic Onesies® brand bodysuit and be a part of the launch of the Onesies® decades pack," says Fishel. "It's always so fun to relive nostalgia from decades past and I can't believe that in the past 40 years I've gone from wearing Onesies® to dressing my own baby in a Onesies® inspired by a show and role I'm so proud of."

The Onesies® brand bodysuit was invented in 1982 by a Gerber Childrenswear merchandising manager as an easier, more efficient way for parents to keep baby's tummy covered. Since then, Onesies® has been trademarked by Gerber Childrenswear and the brand has continued to revolutionize baby clothes, offering an expansive collection of bodysuits, sleepwear, pants, caps, mittens, socks and more.

About Gerber Childrenswear:

Gerber Childrenswear LLC is a leading socially responsible marketer of children's everyday basic and fashion apparel and related products which it offers under some of the world's trusted brands. Licensed brands include our flagship brand, Gerber®, as well as NFL®, and Disney®. Proprietary brands include Onesies®, Just Born® and Cuddle Time®. The company sells layette, sleepwear, playwear, undergarments, accessories, hosiery, bibs/burp cloths, bath, bedding and cloth diapers to all channels of distribution.

