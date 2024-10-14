Gerber Childrenswear Collaborates with Amazon to Launch Popular Modern Moments™ by Gerber® Lifestyle Brand

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Childrenswear is excited to announce the launch of its modern moments™ by Gerber® lifestyle brand in Amazon's U.S. online store. The modern moments™ brand offers consumers infant and toddler apparel, bedding and accessories that combine modern sophistication and boutique quality at an affordable price, now conveniently delivered straight to your doorstep via fast, free Prime shipping.

modern moments™ by Gerber® lifestyle brand

Modern moments™ is a curated collection of on-trend pieces that are perfect for today's family. From adorable infant shackets and matching toddler sets to chic mommy-and-me outfits and ultra-soft pajamas, each item embodies the brand's commitment to today's style without compromising on quality, comfort, or value.

"We are thrilled to give parents the option to shop our popular modern moments™ by Gerber® collection in Amazon's online store," said Connie Pence, Sr. Director of Retail Brand Strategy at Gerber Childrenswear. "We designed the collection to offer elevated children's clothing with a refined aesthetic using quality modern fabrics – at a great price point. Our attention to every last detail results in clothes that are easy to wear and capture the spirit of childhood while pleasing the modern parent."

Discover the excitement of styles and designs crafted to make every moment memorable. Shop the full modern moments™ by Gerber® collection in Amazon's online store today and elevate your little one's wardrobe with modern pieces.

About Gerber Childrenswear:

Gerber Childrenswear LLC is a leading socially responsible marketer of children's everyday basic and fashion apparel and related products which it offers under some of the world's trusted brands. Licensed brands include our flagship brand, Gerber®, as well as NFL®. Proprietary brands include Onesies®, Modern Moments™ and Just Born®. The company sells layette and accessories, undergarments, sleepwear, playwear, hosiery, shoes, bibs/burp cloths, bath, bedding, swaddles/blankets, soft toys/plush and cloth diapers to all channels of distribution.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.Gerberchildrenswear.com.

