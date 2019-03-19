Gerber Empowers Speed & Connectivity with YuniquePLM's New UI and Expanded Digital Integrations

TOLLAND, Conn., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed and personalization have become the new normal in the fashion industry as consumer trends and expectations shift quickly. Brands, retailers and manufacturers are racing to keep pace as they strive to win the hearts, minds and loyalty of their consumers in an increasingly competitive marketplace. "To create personalized experiences and stay on trend, brands need to improve data analytics and integration across their supply chain," said Clayton Parker, Director of PLM Product Management, Gerber Technology. "With our new YuniquePLM® Version 8, we've introduced a new UI, built features based on our customers' needs, and added integrations to enable our customers to analyze trends and seamlessly pass data across their workflow."

The latest version of YuniquePLM is part of an aggressive software release schedule Gerber has planned for 2019. Version 8 focuses on functionality, usability, and configuration and includes a new and improved user interface. "The updated UI is a great improvement, along with additional functionalities. The visuals are clean and streamline, moving you through the process quickly. Gerber continues to prove themselves to be forward thinking in their approach to the world of PLM," said June Evans, Director of Technical Design at CC Filson.

Capitalizing on its Cloud platform Version 8 is one of 7 releases of YuniquePLM within the past 12 months which included over 100 new features – many of which are based on direct requests and partnerships with our customers. Here are some of the 30 plus new features in the latest version:

New, modern interface to maximize the amount of data you see on screen.

A new functionality called Direct Access allows users to directly open digital assets from YuniquePLM in the software application of their choice. Eliminating the need to download and upload files.

The new Quick Sample feature allows users to quickly and easily request a sample in a few steps and allows the user to view and manage Virtual Samples with a new Gerber 3D Viewer.

Better integration with Gerber's industry-leading AccuMark ® software, making it easy to access models and directly launch into AccuMark for further editing during the sample making process.

software, making it easy to access models and directly launch into AccuMark for further editing during the sample making process. Seamless integration with True Fit's Fashion Genome™, the industry's most comprehensive data collection that helps consumers choose the right fit every time.

"We know our customers are facing incredible demands to balance speed and creativity," continued Parker. "With our new UI and functionality like Direct Access, we focused on eliminating unnecessary and time-consuming steps. Additionally, our Cloud platform and SaaS model allows us to continuously deploy new features every couple of weeks, so our customers are continually getting the latest version without paying any additional fees."

To ensure users have an ideal experience during Gerber's aggressive product launch roadmap, the company has also focused on expanding its comprehensive online and in-person training through their training platform, Gerber University. Gerber University includes industry and product specific training to support users across Gerber's entire suite of solutions.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

Contact: Bill Grindle

Tel: +1 614 554 3985

wgrindle@communica.world

SOURCE Gerber Technology

Related Links

http://www.gerbertechnology.com

