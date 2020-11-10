Gerber® Enters the Frozen Aisle with New Freshful Start™ Bowls and Bites

In today's reality, parents feel stressed about how everyday decisions could negatively impact their children. According to a 2020 Gerber sponsored survey of 2,000 parents in the U.S, 64% of parents worry about not providing enough healthy food for their children. Gerber Freshful Start™ frozen products aim to ease parents' worries with new bowls that are convenient and nutritious.

"Families with busy schedules are looking for quick meal options for toddlers that provide the nutrition their growing bodies need. Parents can take comfort knowing Gerber Organic Freshful Start™ bowls and bites are nutritious mealtime options for toddlers," said Dr. Erin Quann, R.D., head of Medical Affairs at Gerber/Nestlé Nutrition. "Developed by Gerber's experts with toddler's nutrition needs in mind, Freshful Start™ continues Gerber's mission to provide key foods and nutrients that many young children fall short on, like calcium and iron. Nutritious mealtime options like these new bowls introduce young children to a variety of nutritious foods and beverages, helping establish healthy eating habits from the start."

The new Gerber® Freshful Start™ Organic Veggie & Grain Bowls and Veggie Bites are frozen options that come in the following varieties.

Gerber® Freshful Start™ Organic Veggie & Grain Bowl – Tomato Basil: Containing 10% daily value of iron and whole grain pasta, the Organic Veggie & Grain Bowl – Tomato Basil is a great easy-to-self-feed option for toddlers. The bowl also contains a variety of colorful veggies, including tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, zucchini and kale.

Containing 10% daily value of iron and whole grain pasta, the is a great easy-to-self-feed option for toddlers. The bowl also contains a variety of colorful veggies, including tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, zucchini and kale. Gerber® Freshful Start™ Organic Veggie & Grain Bowl – Mac & Cheese: Filled with tasty carrot puree, sweet potato puree and broccoli in addition to 10g of whole grains and organic cheddar cheese, the Organic Veggie & Grain Bowl – Mac & Cheese offers toddlers 10% daily value of calcium and no preservatives or artificial flavors, all in an easy-to-spoon texture.

Filled with tasty carrot puree, sweet potato puree and broccoli in addition to 10g of whole grains and organic cheddar cheese, the offers toddlers 10% daily value of calcium and no preservatives or artificial flavors, all in an easy-to-spoon texture. Gerber® Freshful Start™ Organic Veggie & Grain Bowl – Southwest Style: Containing a full serving of veggies from ingredients such as tomatoes, green bell peppers and black beans, the Organic Veggie & Grain Bowl – Southwest Style is a mixture of flavors and colors. The bowl also has 9g of whole grains from brown rice and 10% daily value of iron.

Containing a full serving of veggies from ingredients such as tomatoes, green bell peppers and black beans, the is a mixture of flavors and colors. The bowl also has 9g of whole grains from brown rice and 10% daily value of iron. Gerber® Freshful Start™ Organic Veggie Bites – Yellow Carrot, Kale, Lentil & Quinoa: Made with natural ingredients like organic yellow carrot, kale, lentil and quinoa and no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors, the Organic Veggie Bites – Yellow Carrot, Kale & Quinoa contain 10% daily value of iron, 5g whole grains, 3g protein (8% of daily value) and 2g of fiber per serving.

Made with natural ingredients like organic yellow carrot, kale, lentil and quinoa and no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors, the contain 10% daily value of iron, 5g whole grains, 3g protein (8% of daily value) and 2g of fiber per serving. Gerber Freshful Start Organic Veggie Bites – Broccoli, Lentils & Cheddar: Made with natural ingredients like organic broccoli, lentils & real cheddar cheese, the Organic Veggie Bites – Broccoli, Lentils & Cheddar contain 10% daily value iron, 4g whole grains and 2g of fiber per serving.

"At Gerber, we're always aiming to meet parents where their needs are by providing great products that foster healthy eating habits," said Catherine Cortes, Brand Manager at Gerber. "This is the first of what we hope will be many inventive frozen product offerings from Gerber. This is an exciting step in our innovation journey - entering a new area of the grocery store to bring parents nutrition at mealtime for toddlers with the same high quality and great taste parents expect from Gerber."

Gerber's new frozen Freshful Start™ Organic Veggie & Grain Bowls and Veggie Bites are available in select Target stores.

ABOUT GERBER

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

Media Contact

Tricia Paulson

[email protected]

SOURCE Gerber

Related Links

http://Gerber.com

