Gerber Gear Celebrates 85 Legendary Years

Founded in Portland, Oregon, Gerber has been designing and manufacturing equipment and outdoor products since 1939.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Gear, a leading outdoor brand dedicated to crafting problem-solving tools, proudly commemorates 85 legendary years of exceptional American-made craftsmanship and innovation in Portland, Oregon.

As a local advertising agency founder and owner, Joe Gerber wanted to design a carving knife he could gift to his clients. This one-off gift became a highly sought-after knife and from those humble beginnings, Gerber Gear was founded in 1939. What began as a business to produce culinary knives quickly evolved into an innovative manufacturing journey that would go on to revolutionize the American knife market.

From kitchen knives to combat tools for World War II, Gerber swiftly established itself as a global icon, crafting equipment embraced by hunters, soldiers, tradesmen, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Gerber also played a pivotal role in starting the Everyday Carry movement we see today, with the introduction of folding knives in the 1960's.

"Gerber's 85th anniversary marks a time of celebration and reflection on the remarkable legacy of Pete, Joe, and Ham Gerber's innovative ideas and their impact on the industry as a whole," said Keith Carrato, VP/GM of Gerber Gear. "Our heritage runs deep and is rooted in a steadfast dedication to quality, innovation, and meeting consumer needs. We are proud to empower the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts and problem-solvers."

Each month throughout 2024, Gerber will tell a series of unique stories celebrating its history, culminating in a limited-edition product release in November.

