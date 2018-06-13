Gerber Hosts Expert Panel at PI Apparel New York on 3D Customer Experience and Platform Strategy

TOLLAND, Conn., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D has been the topic of conversation in the industry for many years. The promise of time savings and value generation are substantial, but to date the challenge has been ease of use and how to address the needs of different users in an integrated way. "At PI Apparel New York, Gerber will present an end-to-end 3D platform strategy and host a panel discussion covering the needs of users from creative design through pattern making, product, e-commerce and merchandising platforms as well as educators who support the fashion value chain," stated Bill Grindle, chief marketing officer at Gerber Technology.
Integration is the key to truly realizing the promise of 3D. "Today, there are a variety of great solutions to support different stages of the supply chain, but they are all just point solutions, addressing individual user needs but not delivering on the full opportunity 3D can bring to our industry," said Mary McFadden, executive director CAD product management at Gerber. "For 50 years, customer feedback has been a central part of our product development and our 3D platform strategy is directly driven by the needs of our customers."
At PI Apparel New York, Gerber will host a panel of experts to discuss 3D – from educating the future fashion leaders through the entire product development and supply chain. Panelists will include:
- Steve Frumkin – Dean, Fashion Institute of Technology
- Amnon Shalev – CEO & Founder, Virtuality.Fashion
- David Macy – VP of Product, Avametric
- Pep Torres – Innovation Manager, Happy Punt
- Christian Harris – 3D Product Owner, Gerber Technology
- Karsten Newbury – SVP & GM, Gerber Technology
About Gerber Technology
Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.
Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.
