Gerber Hosts Expert Panel at PI Apparel New York on 3D Customer Experience and Platform Strategy

Integration is the key to truly realizing the promise of 3D. "Today, there are a variety of great solutions to support different stages of the supply chain, but they are all just point solutions, addressing individual user needs but not delivering on the full opportunity 3D can bring to our industry," said Mary McFadden, executive director CAD product management at Gerber. "For 50 years, customer feedback has been a central part of our product development and our 3D platform strategy is directly driven by the needs of our customers."

At PI Apparel New York, Gerber will host a panel of experts to discuss 3D – from educating the future fashion leaders through the entire product development and supply chain. Panelists will include:

Steve Frumkin – Dean, Fashion Institute of Technology

– Dean, Amnon Shalev – CEO & Founder, Virtuality.Fashion

– CEO & Founder, Virtuality.Fashion David Macy – VP of Product, Avametric

– VP of Product, Avametric Pep Torres – Innovation Manager, Happy Punt

Christian Harris – 3D Product Owner, Gerber Technology

– 3D Product Owner, Karsten Newbury – SVP & GM, Gerber Technology

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

